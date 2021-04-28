My Alarm Center Announces 2021 Scholarship Contest for Law and Criminal Justice Students

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, My Alarm Center ("MAC"), a leading provider in residential home security, announced their 2021 scholarship contest. Through July 31st, 2021, students pursuing a degree in criminal justice, law, or a related field can apply for the opportunity of earning a $1,000 scholarship toward their tuition.

My Alarm Center has offered scholarships to students since 2014 to support those who are pursuing careers dedicated to making our communities safer. Eligible applications should include a 500-1,000 word essay explaining the applicants' views and vision on the relationship between law enforcement and communities and their motivation for pursuing a career in criminal justice, law, law enforcement, or a similar field. To be eligible, applicants must be a graduating high school senior or a college freshman/sophomore. Last year, My Alarm Center announced five winners for their contest, including Paula Clarke (Howard University), Kymora Howell (Howard University), Sofia Rico (University of California, Irvine), Brayden Roberts (University of Minnesota, Twin Cities), and Jazmin Trenco (Pomona College).

Interested candidates can send their submissions to [email protected] or visit https://myalarmcenter.com/about/philanthropy/scholarships/ for more information. Scholarship winners will be announced on August 2nd, 2021.

About My Alarm Center

My Alarm Center is a leading provider of security and smart home automation to residential and small business customers throughout the United States. With a primary focus on providing best-in-class security and alarm monitoring, My Alarm Center offers a range of services to help protect customers. In addition to intrusion, fire and carbon monoxide protection, My Alarm Center delivers smart home integration, expanding security services to a total lifestyle solution—and keeping customers connected to home and family from anywhere. Ranked as the 7th largest residential security provider in the United States, regional brands for My Alarm Center include Hawk Security Services in Texas, ACS Security in Los Angeles, Alarm Monitoring Service Of Atlanta (AMSA), and My Alarm Center in WA, PA, NJ, and DE. For more information, visit www.myalarmcenter.com.

