My Alarm Center Announces Changes to Sales Leadership, Hiring Darren Goodman as New Senior Vice President of Sales and Promoting David Corio to Regional Vice President of ACS Security

Darren Goodman brings over 18 years of sales leadership experience to My Alarm Center's executive team and will report to Amy Kothari, the Company's CEO. Goodman will lead and develop all aspects of the Company's sales strategy, enhancing the existing structure and building on prior successes. He will be a key player in accelerating the Company's growth through its direct-to-consumer and other acquisition channels. Goodman's aptitude for operationalizing and scaling business processes aligns with the Company's mission to provide an outstanding experience for all of its partners and customers and grow the business by creating high-quality, profitable accounts.

Amy Kothari, CEO, says, "Darren has a proven track record of driving growth while successfully improving operations and implementing significant process improvements. My Alarm Center will benefit from Darren's experience across multiple sales channels, including direct and indirect outside sales, inside sales, and vendors. Throughout his career, he has been recognized numerous times for his achievements in both sales and operations, which will make him an asset for My Alarm Center."

Prior to joining My Alarm Center, Goodman served as the Area Vice President and Head of Sales at AMBA (Association Member Benefits Advisors) and prior to that, he spent nearly 8 years in various leadership roles in sales and operations at Comcast. He has also served on various boards for the University of Minnesota, Center for Sales Leadership and Education, The Boys and Girls Club, and Unidos Employee Resource Group.

David Corio joined the Company in November 2018 as Senior Director of Operations, overseeing the Company's sales and operations teams located in Los Angeles, CA. He has regularly been recognized for his contributions to the team's success, growing their custom home and community sales programs, and his close relationships with the local communities and customers he serves. As Regional Vice President, Corio will oversee all ACS departments, reporting to Darren Goodman, SVP of Sales at My Alarm Center. His role will be critical in operationalizing and growing the ACS business focused on building and maintaining important community relationships, providing first-class customer service, and expanding the Company's footprint and penetration in the areas they serve.

Carole Dalton, CHRO, says of Corio, "David is well-positioned to take on this role—his background is impressive, but as important is David's ability to remain calm and focused, which is a leadership style that is well suited for our future. With the support of the talented team at ACS, I have no doubt that David will continue to be an excellent asset to the ACS brand and the My Alarm Center family."

Corio brings over 32 years of alarm industry and sales leadership experience to the Company. Prior to joining ACS Security, his background included serving as Custom Home Services Market Manager and Branch Manager at ADT, General Manager at Westec Security, and Owner/Vice President at Matrix Security, Inc. He has also served as the Vice President of the Greater Los Angeles Alarm Security Association and Vice President of the Los Angeles Burglar and Fire Alarm Association.

About My Alarm Center

My Alarm Center is a leading provider of security and smart home automation to residential and small business customers throughout the United States. With a primary focus on providing best-in-class security and alarm monitoring, My Alarm Center offers a range of services to help protect customers. In addition to intrusion, fire and carbon monoxide protection, My Alarm Center delivers smart home integration, expanding security services to a total lifestyle solution—and keeping customers connected to home and family from anywhere. Ranked as the 7th largest residential security provider in the United States, the My Alarm Center family of brands includes, Alarm Capital Alliance (ACA), the acquisition vehicle of the Company, Hawk Security Services in Texas, ACS Security in Los Angeles, Alarm Monitoring Service Of Atlanta (AMSA), and My Alarm Center in WA, PA, NJ, and DE. For more information, visit https://myalarmcenter.com.

