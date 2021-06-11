My Alarm Center Announces Completion of Deleveraging and Recapitalization Transaction Providing it with Significant Capital Available for Acquisitions

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- My Alarm Center ("the Company") today announced that it has successfully completed a deleveraging and recapitalization transaction. The completion of this transaction provides a strong and financially flexible balance sheet which enables the Company to continue to grow the business through organic sales and subscriber account acquisitions.

My Alarm Center is the 7th largest residential home security provider in the United States. The Company operates a strong regional platform and continues to grow its national presence through an expanding branch network and a robust, diversified acquisition engine.

"The Company is backed by strong new ownership including funds managed by Invesco as controlling shareholder. Our new owners share the management team's strategic vision of continuing our core mission to provide an outstanding experience for all of our partners, customers, and employees as well as growing the business through the creation of high-quality profitable accounts." said CEO Amy Kothari.

My Alarm Center has been a leader in acquisitions of accounts and businesses in the residential home security industry for over 20 years. The Company's acquisition vehicle, Alarm Capital Alliance, is a trusted partner and recognized as a buyer of choice for small and mid-sized security companies. The Company expects to quickly execute on several acquisitions focusing on regions where it has a strong geographic footprint, including the Philadelphia Tri-State area, Atlanta, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, Los Angeles, and Seattle. For more information on the Company's acquisition programs, visit alarmcapital.com or contact Jason Grelle, Senior Vice President of Business Development, at [email protected].

About My Alarm Center

My Alarm Center, headquartered in Newtown Square, PA, was founded in 2000 and is a leading residential home security company that utilizes a unique business model to acquire, install, and manage security alarm contracts. The My Alarm Center family of brands includes Hawk Security Services throughout TX, ACS Security in Los Angeles, Alarm Monitoring Services of Atlanta, and My Alarm Center in PA and Seattle, WA. Prior to the recent debt restructuring process, the Company had achieved over twenty consecutive years of growth.

About Alarm Capital Alliance

Alarm Capital Alliance is the acquisition vehicle of My Alarm Center, and it dominates a critical industry niche of providing capital through acquisitions to small and midsized residential home security companies.

SOURCE My Alarm Center; Alarm Capital Alliance

