My Alarm Center Announces New Additions to Corporate Leadership Team

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- My Alarm Center (MAC) today announced two new additions to its executive leadership team. Evan Flamm, Senior Vice President of Finance, and Chris Honigman, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, will provide critical departmental oversight and continue company growth initiatives, out of the Philadelphia-area-based corporate headquarters, reporting to President and Chief Executive Officer, Amy Kothari.

As Senior Vice President of Finance, Evan Flamm is responsible for developing the company's financial strategy, policies and plans. These include assessing operating results and impact on profitability, reviewing potential strategic acquisitions, as well as managing the annual budget process. Evan will be actively involved in improving the overall fiscal soundness and operating effectiveness of the company. He will also maintain relationships with external financial institutions, equity sponsors and the Board of Directors, along with working in coordination with the rest of the leadership team to further company strategic initiatives.

Evan most recently worked at Connect America as Vice President of Corporate Finance and Strategic Planning, where he led their strategic and financial initiatives and operational analytics. His previous experiences include various roles in financial operations and analysis, as well as IT strategy consulting at IBM. Flamm holds a BS Degree in Finance from Penn State University and lives in Center City, Philadelphia.

Chris Honigman joins My Alarm Center as Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing and will have oversight of branch leadership as well as sales operations and marketing. Chris will focus on continued revenue growth in our current markets, including PA, GA, TX and CA, and assist with the strategic review of potential acquisitions that support overall revenue growth plans.

Honigman joins the My Alarm Center team with more than thirty years of sales and marketing leadership both inside and outside the security industry. He most recently worked at Identity Guard, an industry leader in the cyber-security space, where he was responsible for strategic business development. Honigman has led national sales teams in the communications and IT consulting verticals, and earlier in his career, worked for Interface Security which, at the time, owned My Alarm Center's Texas operation, HAWK Security. Chris holds a BA in Communications from West Chester University and lives in Ambler PA.

About My Alarm Center

My Alarm Center is a leading provider of security and smart home automation to residential and small business customers throughout the United States. With a primary focus on providing best-in-class security and alarm monitoring, My Alarm Center offers a range of services to help protect customers. In addition to intrusion, fire and carbon monoxide protection, My Alarm Center delivers smart home integration, expanding security services to a total lifestyle solution—and keeping customers connected to home and family from anywhere. Ranked as the 7th largest residential security provider in the United States, regional brands for My Alarm Center include Hawk Security Services in Texas, ACS Security in Los Angeles, Alarm Monitoring Service Of Atlanta (AMSA), and My Alarm Center in WA, PA, NJ, and DE. For more information, visit www.myalarmcenter.com.

