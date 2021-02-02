My Alarm Center Announces Promotion and Appointment of Anastasia Bottos to President and Chief Operating Officer

Ms. Bottos currently serves as COO and Chief Strategy Officer, where she oversees, and will continue to oversee, all operations, strategy, legal licensing/compliance, and M&A activity. During her nearly 16 years, MAC has grown from being a small acquirer of residential security accounts to the 7th largest fully integrated residential home security company in the US (2020 SDM 100). Ms. Bottos has played an integral role in driving growth, efficiency, and profitability throughout the organization, including developing an unprecedented due diligence and integration platform used to successfully execute over 700 account portfolio acquisitions. Since taking over as COO in 2015, she has developed a culture of excellence and an operational platform that supports best-in-class customer care and service.

Amy Kothari, CEO, says, "Promoting Ana to President and COO solidifies her role in the organization as the leader of our day-to-day operations, aligns with our strategic plans, and positions us to continue to leverage Ana's knowledge and strong leadership ability." Ms. Kothari went on to say, "I could not have asked for better partner than Ana, who has made, and will continue to make, the MAC journey possible."

About My Alarm Center

My Alarm Center is a leading provider of security and smart home automation to residential and small business customers throughout the United States. With a primary focus on providing best-in-class security and alarm monitoring, My Alarm Center offers a range of services to help protect customers. In addition to intrusion, fire, and carbon monoxide protection, My Alarm Center delivers smart home integration, expanding security services to a total lifestyle solution—and keeping customers connected to home and family from anywhere. Ranked by SDM100 as the 7th largest residential security provider in the United States, regional brands for My Alarm Center include Hawk Security Services in Texas, ACS Security in Los Angeles, Alarm Monitoring Service Of Atlanta (AMSA), and My Alarm Center in WA, PA, NJ, and DE. For more information, visit www.myalarmcenter.com .

SOURCE My Alarm Center

Related Links

https://myalarmcenter.com

