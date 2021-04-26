My Alarm Center Announces Promotion of Erik Mellon to Vice President of Technology

Erik Mellon joined My Alarm Center in March 2019 as Director of Information Technology. In this role, he led the company's technology teams in delivering cutting-edge solutions, including the rollout of a new call center phone system and software to support MAC's customer care team. He also developed and launched key cybersecurity initiatives and migrated the company's on-premise technology infrastructure to cloud-based providers AWS and Azure. In the last year, Mellon's most impressive feat was successfully moving the entire organization to work remotely at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. His strategic vision, pragmatic implementation, and incredible dedication to the organization enabled the company to maintain business continuity during the unprecedented event, with no interruption to customers. Mellon communicates and works effectively with all of MAC's internal departments, supporting their staff and serving their customers.

Anastasia Bottos, President & COO, says, "Erik has helped transform our IT team and technology infrastructure, making a substantial impact in just a few years. Because of his efforts, our organization could execute on a fully remote work plan during the COVID pandemic in just three days without any interruption in the business." Ms. Bottos went on to say, "He is a proactive, strategic thinker with a strong sense of ownership and has been a fantastic leader to work with." Before joining My Alarm Center, Mellon worked as Director of IT and Ecommerce in the IT sector for companies such as Comcast and DataQDirect. Other industries include apparel (Jofit Apparel) and financial sector companies such as FirstStates Financial Services. Mellon holds a BS Degree in Computer Science from West Chester University.

About My Alarm Center

My Alarm Center is a leading provider of security and smart home automation to residential and small business customers throughout the United States. With a primary focus on providing best-in-class security and alarm monitoring, My Alarm Center offers a range of services to help protect customers. In addition to intrusion, fire and carbon monoxide protection, My Alarm Center delivers smart home integration, expanding security services to a total lifestyle

solution—and keeping customers connected to home and family from anywhere. Ranked as the 7th largest residential security provider in the United States, regional brands for My Alarm Center include Hawk Security Services in Texas, ACS Security in Los Angeles, Alarm Monitoring Service Of Atlanta (AMSA), and My Alarm Center in WA, PA, NJ, and DE. For more information, visit www.myalarmcenter.com.

