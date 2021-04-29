My Alarm Center Announces Promotion of Madeline Haurin to Senior Vice President of Marketing

Haurin joined My Alarm Center in November 2019 as Vice President of Marketing. In this role, she was responsible for developing and scaling the company's marketing efforts for the full subscriber lifecycle, including media, acquisition, customer engagement, and analytics. In the last year, Haurin has re-vamped the company's marketing organizational structure, including hiring and directing MAC's first in-house creative team. The marketing team, under her leadership, has transformed and solidified the My Alarm Center family of brand's digital presence, expanded and expedited customer referral programs, and developed a data-driven customer acquisition and engagement strategy. Haurin regularly collaborates across the company on operational initiatives and has a customer-focused mindset. As SVP of Marketing, Haurin will have responsibility for My Alarm Center's ongoing brand management, advertising, and customer engagement initiatives.

Anastasia Bottos, President & COO, says, "Since joining our team, Maddie has brought an entirely fresh perspective to our marketing strategy. We have been operating at a higher level, producing more sophisticated marketing materials because of her vision and contributions. It has been a pleasure working with her, and I am excited to see our marketing output evolve under her leadership as she continues to drive this critical part of our business."

Evan Flamm, Chief Financial Officer, added, "Maddie has demonstrated the ability to maximize returns on marketing capital while greatly enhancing the marketing collateral of the organization. She has well-positioned My Alarm Center for scalable lead generation efforts to maximize growth and profitability. We are thrilled with Maddie's contributions to MAC since 2019, and we are excited to see her continue to shine as a member of the senior leadership team." Before joining My Alarm Center, Haurin has led growth efforts for other direct-to-consumer businesses. Most recently, she led the media team at Connect America as Director of Media, where she led their strategic marketing initiatives and managed their annual media budget. Haurin holds a BA Degree in Communication from Marist College and lives in Philadelphia.

About My Alarm Center

My Alarm Center is a leading provider of security and smart home automation to residential and small business customers throughout the United States. With a primary focus on providing best-in-class security and alarm monitoring, My Alarm Center offers a range of services to help protect customers. In addition to intrusion, fire and carbon monoxide protection, My Alarm Center delivers smart home integration, expanding security services to a total lifestyle solution—and keeping customers connected to home and family from anywhere. Ranked as the 7th largest residential security provider in the United States, regional brands for My Alarm Center include Hawk Security Services in Texas, ACS Security in Los Angeles, Alarm Monitoring Service Of Atlanta (AMSA), and My Alarm Center in WA, PA, NJ, and DE. For more information, visit www.myalarmcenter.com.

