My Alarm Center Introduces HawkVision for Better Video Surveillance

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, My Alarm Center ("MAC"), a leading provider of residential security, announced a new video offering, HawkVision. The package includes 2-6 cameras with continuous video recording, HawkVision 2.0 Analytics, and Visual Verification by Rapid Response. HawkVision keeps customers informed with little room for uncertainty, including real-time alerts for unusual activity, live camera feed access from the user's phone, and verification leading to priority response in the event of an emergency.

The HawkVision system records 24/7 and stores 20 days of high-definition video footage locally in the home. Continuous video recording provides a better alternative to traditional motion-triggered recordings that can miss critical information. With remote monitoring through the Alarm.com app, customers can access their live video feed from anywhere, rewind to find events they may have missed, and review bookmarked footage as the system flags unusual activity. With real-time notifications, customers can better identify events that matter most and address potentially dangerous behavior before it happens.

The package also allows for Visual Verification through the security company's central station, Rapid Response. Visual Verification is a requirement of a growing number of jurisdictions. In the event of a triggered alarm, verification by the central station can increase emergency response times by up to 3.5 times and provides first responders with critical information as they arrive at the scene. With remote monitoring and Visual Verification, homeowners can also be better aware of false alarms while away and avoid emergency response and costly fines. James Knox, Senior Manager of Product and Customer Experience, says, "We're excited to offer HawkVision as our flagship product at My Alarm Center. With faster overall response times and more relevant customer alerts, we are now able to reduce false alarms while keeping customers safer with HawkVision."

About My Alarm Center

My Alarm Center is a leading provider of security and smart home automation to residential and small business customers throughout the United States. With a primary focus on providing best-in-class security and alarm monitoring, My Alarm Center offers a range of services to help protect customers. In addition to intrusion, fire and carbon monoxide protection, My Alarm Center delivers smart home integration, expanding security services to a total lifestyle solution—and keeping customers connected to home and family from anywhere. Ranked as the 7th largest residential security provider in the United States, regional brands for My Alarm Center include Hawk Security Services in Texas, ACS Security in Los Angeles, Alarm Monitoring Service Of Atlanta (AMSA), and My Alarm Center in WA, PA, NJ, and DE. For more information, visit www.myalarmcenter.com.

