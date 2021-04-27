My Alarm Center's Megan Hubbard Recognized in "40 Under 40" by Security Systems News

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- My Alarm Center ("MAC"), a leading provider of residential security, is proud to celebrate Megan Hubbard's recognition in this year's "40 under 40" class by Security System News. Hubbard has been with the Company for almost 15 years and currently serves as Dealer and Compliance Manager, reporting to Elizabeth Blair, Vice President of Compliance and Dealer Relations.

Hubbard joined the Company in 2006 as a temporary, part-time employee in the Records department. After her first summer with the Company, she was offered a permanent position and excelled as a dealer relations and security industry expert. In her role as Dealer and Compliance Manager, she is responsible as the liaison between the Company's dealer partners and internal teams, focused on ensuring successful relationships and facilitating communication. She also oversees the Company's nationwide permitting process, researching regulations and adhering to ordinance and enforcement changes. At MAC, Hubbard communicates and works effectively with all of MAC's internal departments, supporting their staff and serving their customers. In the article, Hubbard says of her role, "It isn't hard to want to work in an industry where the mission is simple, but also so rewarding; keeping people and the places that matter to them most protected. On a personal level, it has been inspiring to work around so many strong and accomplished women at ACA, who are truly leaders in the industry."

Elizabeth Blair, Vice President of Compliance and Dealer Relations, commented on the achievement, saying, "Megan has worked on my team for almost ten years, and she never ceases to impress. Megan is bright and motivated and devotes herself to the Company with a high degree of diligence and perseverance. She is responsible, accountable, and just an absolute pleasure to work with." During her career at My Alarm Center, Hubbard has received other recognitions, including the Alarm Capital Alliance award for Attitude, Character, and Accountability and has also won multiple Above and Beyond awards. Hubbard graduated Magna Cum Laude from Temple University in 2010 with a BA Degree in Journalism and a minor in Business Studies and was a Kappa Tau Alpha Honor Society member.

To read the article about Megan Hubbard in this year's "40 Under 40" please visit: https://www.securitysystemsnews.com/article/40-under-40-megan-hubbard-alarm-capital-alliance.

About My Alarm Center

My Alarm Center is a leading provider of security and smart home automation to residential and small business customers throughout the United States. With a primary focus on providing best-in-class security and alarm monitoring, My Alarm Center offers a range of services to help protect customers. In addition to intrusion, fire and carbon monoxide protection, My Alarm Center delivers smart home integration, expanding security services to a total lifestyle solution—and keeping customers connected to home and family from anywhere. Ranked as the 7th largest residential security provider in the United States, regional brands for My Alarm Center include Hawk Security Services in Texas, ACS Security in Los Angeles, Alarm Monitoring Service Of Atlanta (AMSA), and My Alarm Center in WA, PA, NJ, and DE. For more information, visit www.myalarmcenter.com.

