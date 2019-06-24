My Ally Builds the First AI-enabled New Hire Onboarding Software for the Enterprise

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- My Ally , the world's leading Talent Engagement Software (TES) provider, has announced the first AI-powered new hire onboarding solution for enterprise clients. It reduces new employee churn rate, improves the experience of for new employees, and automates tedious tasks that plague hiring managers.

"Our customers began to tell us about broader problems facing the HR function," says Deepti Yenireddy, CEO of My Ally. "Optimizing the onboarding process has a profound impact on employee satisfaction, retention, and ramp time. These are all variables contributing to both the top and bottom line of our global enterprise customers."

A study published by HR Dive found that 28% of employees quit in their first 90 days, and attributes this to poor onboarding practices. My Ally's onboarding software delivers an AI-powered solution to drive customizable experiences for new hires, accelerating their value to the organization. My Ally's innovation offers both flexibility and control, allowing for different onboarding experiences based on seniority, function, and industry.

My Ally will be previewing the onboarding functionality to select industry leaders and media at the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) Conference in Las Vegas this week. "This gives the CHRO a powerful tool to improve enterprise wide onboarding," says Carter Perez, VP of Sales at My Ally. "We're getting great initial response from the market as it enables human resources to be true engines of growth to their organizations."

About My Ally

Developed for enterprise human resource teams, My Ally is the world's leading Talent Engagement Software (TES) provider. My Ally gives complex organizations the tools to discover, hire, and engage the right people to fuel business. Built with the belief that AI needs HR to create great experiences throughout the talent lifecycle, My Ally is the only AI-powered solution capable of human-like communications.

