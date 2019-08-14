My Ally Chosen by Snowflake to Power Talent Acquisition with AI Recruitment Scheduling Automation

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- My Ally , the world's leading Talent Lifecycle Management (TLM) software provider, has been selected to automate the new hire candidate scheduling workload for cloud data warehouse provider Snowflake.

Snowflake, the data warehouse built for the cloud, continues to accelerate growth in global markets and is now on several watchlists as a Silicon Valley Unicorn. Snowflake's tremendous growth comes with the additional challenges that accompany hiring hundreds of people across dozens of geographical locations. Scheduling interviews with recruiters, hiring managers, and other stakeholders, once an unpopular manual task, will now use Artificial Intelligence and natural language processing to speed up the hiring process.

"High growth software companies are a lot like Fortune 500 enterprises in the challenges they face with talent acquisition," says CEO and Founder of My Ally Deepti Yenireddy. "To get the best people hired, speed, scale and providing a great experience experience to candidates are of utmost importance."

"Our number one Snowflake value is to Put Customers First. In the recruiting organization our candidates are our customers," Snowflake Recruiting Coordinator, Alex Claesson said. "We want to ensure a seamless and enjoyable experience for candidates throughout the hiring process, which is why we are so excited to be utilizing My Ally's technology during this hyper-growth period and beyond."

My Ally's candidate scheduling software allow HR and Talent Acquisition teams at Snowflake the ability to provide better experiences to all stakeholders, most importantly the people interviewing to be a part of their company. The solution will work seamlessly with their Applicant Tracking System (ATS), and provides dashboard analytics to help hiring teams understand the impact of speed in hiring a candidate.

About My Ally

Developed for enterprise human resource teams, My Ally is the world's leading Talent Lifestyle Management platform. My Ally gives complex organizations the tools to discover, hire, and engage the right people to fuel business. Built with the belief that AI needs HR to create great experiences throughout the talent lifecycle, My Ally is the only AI-powered solution capable of human-like communications.

