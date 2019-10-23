My Ally Releases the First Single Source Artificial Intelligence Platform for Talent Lifecycle Management

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- My Ally , the world's only Talent Lifecycle Management (TLM) software provider for fast-growth companies and enterprise businesses, will be showcasing the Artificial Intelligence enabled Source-to-Retain platform at the Gartner ReimagineHR Conference, taking place October 28-30, 2019 in Orlando, Florida.

As Talent Acquisition and HR Teams continue to report pains associated with finding, hiring, and onboarding the best talent quickly, the costs for these critical functions in organizations continue to rise. The Society for Human Resource Management states that the average cost to hire an employee in the United States is $4,129, with an average of about 42 days to fill a position.

"We started My Ally with the vision of transforming the way companies all over the world discover, hire, and retain talent," said Deepti Yenireddy, CEO and Founder of My Ally. "We know there is a lot of efficiencies and improvements that AI can offer, and we believe Human Resources should be leaders in ushering in the AI assistants and bots to their organizations. We believe AI needs HR, not the other way around."

Sky, My Ally's AI-driven assistant, is the only single-source solution for use in building strong candidate pools, engaging talent (even if passive) to become interested in open positions, scheduling interviews, and deploying custom onboarding, upskill, and offboard modules. It is the only solution that will run from requisition to retirement and handle the task loads throughout that process.

"We're excited to be at the Gartner ReimagineHR Conference this year to show HR executives how My Ally solved what our customers call the 5-year problem," says Mahesh Baxi, SVP Customer Success, and ML/NLP operations. "As businesses adopt separate AI point solutions into their HR technology stack - from sourcing to hiring to onboarding, they'll end up with a problem of getting each one to work seamlessly together. We believe we've eliminated that problem."

My Ally customers report a significant impact on their organizations using the AI-driven platform. Saving 25% on the cost per hire, and recognizing a return on investment in as little as 36 hires. It also reduces manual tasks across talent and allows HR teams to focus more intently on hiring and onboarding SLAs. Interested parties should stop by the My Ally booth #216 during the Gartner ReimagineHR Conference or email info@myally.ai for more information on how to schedule a demonstration.

About My Ally

Developed for fast-growth and enterprise talent acquisition and human resource teams, My Ally is the world's only AI-driven Talent Lifecycle Management solution. My Ally's Source-to-Retain platform gives organizations the tools to discover, attract, hire, onboard and retain the right people to fuel business success.

