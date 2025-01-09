My Arcade® to Relaunch the Long-Awaited Super RetroChamp™ at CES 2025

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - My Arcade®, the industry leader in retro video gaming, is thrilled to reintroduce the Super RetroChamp™ at CES 2025, delivering the ultimate portable console for retro enthusiasts. Originally revealed at CES 2020, the Super RetroChamp quickly gained an enduring following on social media, and after overwhelming fan demand, it's finally here to reignite the retro gaming experience.

The Super RetroChamp is designed for collectors and players looking to enjoy their favorite retro cartridges in a modern, portable format. With its ability to play Super NES (SNES) and SEGA Genesis cartridges, the Super RetroChamp delivers a versatile, nostalgia-packed gaming experience.

Key Features Include:

Multi-Cartridge Compatibility: Supports original SNES and SEGA Genesis cartridges. Also supports Super Famicom and Mega Drive cartridges.

Vibrant 6" full-color screen TV Connectivity: HDMI® output for TV connection to enjoy classic games on the big screen.

HDMI® output for TV connection to enjoy classic games on the big screen. Portable Power: Built-in rechargeable battery for hours of uninterrupted gameplay.

$149.99

For press inquiries, assets, or media appointments at CES, contact: David McIntosh, [email protected].

CES 2025 attendees will get an exclusive first look at the My Arcade booth.

January 7-10, 2025

Las Vegas Convention Center

My Arcade Booth #15146, Central Hall

Assets can be found here: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/adlunhpqjq7e2berhsob8/ANbePzoB7T7T9wIeX92PTl8/•%20Photos%20and%20Assets/Product%20Renders?dl=0&rlkey=ev70rz7rotzvv4namnc91dcjb&subfolder_nav_tracking=1

