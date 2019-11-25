My Beauty Whisper Announces Next-gen Online Beauty Advisor

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- My Beauty Whisper is a unique beauty tech service that aims to provide every beauty consumer easy access to interactive face-to-face beauty consultation & expert beauty product recommendation from a (non-robot) beauty expert anytime, anywhere. Now, the answer to any beauty query is just a phone call away. With the mission to bridge the gap between the beauty experts and the beauty consumers, the technology in the app is used in such a way that helps in humanizing a brand by rebuilding the connection that a brand shares with its consumers.

My Beauty Whisper (MBW) solutions will equip the beauty brands and retailers to adapt to the digital age and attract more millennials with its expert digital beauty consultants, who will be working to increase the dying brand loyalty and to bring customers back to the stores. MBW online beauty advisors can be made available both in-store and through the MBW app. My Beauty Whisper not just provides a unique but also a very personal customer experience with the help of its human-to-human element. Additionally, the concept of MBW makes it easy for the company to employ a lot of candidates with a disability.

Adamis Group CEO, Mario Conti says, "My Beauty Whisper is the right answer to bring back the Beauty Dream. It delivers a stellar customer experience with the help of new technology. Be ready…The future is back!"

My Beauty Whisper, which is being launched as an invite-only app, will be out in the market on 11/25/2019. More details about it can be found at https://mybeautywhisper.com/ . Request your invitation to experience the app.

My Beauty Whisper is a recent launch by the international company Adamis Group who has been in the beauty industry for more than 12 years. They started their business in New York five years ago and have now extended to Los Angeles and Miami. All the digital consultants for MBW will be trained by them. Stay connected with us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

Contact: Pooja Agnihotri

(646) 449-8952

info@mybeautywhisper.com

SOURCE Adamis Group

Related Links

http://www.adamis.us/

