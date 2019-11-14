My Buddy Wheels Kicks Off the Holiday Season at Chicago Toys & Game Fair

My Buddy Wheels was launched earlier this summer and combines a soft cuddly friend to a lightweight balance bike. The bikes help toddlers learn the fundamental skills needed to cycle, including balance, speed, stability, strength and confidence. They allow the child to scoot forward while having their feet on the ground. As they get used to holding their weight over two wheels, they'll learn balancing and steering. "Climbing on to a mythical unicorn, a friendly dinosaur or a cuddly horse captures a toddlers imagination like nothing else and will give them the encouragement to learn the fundamental skills needed to begin cycling by allowing them to have fun," said the VP & Commercial Director Padraig Bracken, "it's the perfect Christmas present."

The bikes also feature an adjustable seat and handlebar with three different heights to grow with your child, and the plush is easily detachable and machine washable, for the joy of many parents. My Buddy Wheels has already received many accolades for their design, with its product being regarded by major awards, such as getting silver in the Made for Mums awards in the UK and being recently nominated for the prestigious Toy of the Year 2020 prize, known as the toy "Oscars".

At the show, the company is excited to have visitors try their products, and hopes that parents will be able to learn more about the benefits provided as well as seeing kids fall in love with the characters. Both the inventor, Peggy Brown, and its main designer, Ailish Reidy, will be attending the fair and will be able to provide information about the product to parents. Other events will be a fun photo competition and daily product live giveaways.

The My Buddy Wheels balance bikes are designed for kids aged two and above. All three versions of the bike are available on the My Buddy Wheels website , Amazon and Target for $79.99.

About My Buddy Wheels:

My Buddy Wheels is a brand by Yvolution, an Irish company specialized in wheeled toys for kids founded in 2013 and well-known for their Y Fliker Scooters. My Buddy Wheels introduced to the market a unique balance bike with a cuddly companion for toddlers. Launched in the summer of 2019, My Buddy Wheels has already gathered many major awards, both in the UK and in the US, and is well regarded and praised by the industry and parents alike for its creative spin on a balance bike.

