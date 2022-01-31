'My China Album', Highlights the China-US Sports Exchanges & Welcomes the Beijing 2022

Sports, as an extremely important part of social life, are not only about competition and championship, but also about solidarity, cooperation and mutual assistance. In the #My China Album Winter Olympics, China Daily interviewed Olympic champions, academic experts, actors, professional athletes, entrepreneurs and other Chinese and American people about their expectations for the Winter Olympics and their understanding of sports. Over the years, generations of Chinese and Americans have actively created platforms and opportunities for sports exchanges, and people-to-people exchanges between China and the United States have yielded fruitful outcomes in basketball, table tennis, winter sports, sports education and other fields.