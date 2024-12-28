My China Story: New Life of "Wanzai Brothers"

YICHUN, China, Dec. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wanzai, in Jiangxi Province, is the hometown of Chinese fireworks and boasts a millennia-old fireworks culture.

New Life of “Wanzai Brothers”

Sophie, a French art advisor for the 2008 Beijing Olympics opening ceremony, was captivated by fireworks and visited Wanzai. She eventually decided to settle there for over two years. This film chronicles Sophie's journey in designing a fireworks performance for Wanzai, transforming this ancient city into an online sensation. The production team followed her to the Alxa Hero Festival, where Wanzai's fireworks lit up the desert and grasslands, showcasing their brilliance nationwide. The film also captures the moment when Wanzai fireworks attracted performance teams from around the world to the hometown of fireworks, where they collaborated on designs that celebrated the beauty and allure of Chinese culture.

2024 marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France. Through the lens of French artists who have integrated into Chinese cultural life and become "Wanzai Brothers" in Jiangxi, this film sheds light on the globalization of Chinese culture and the ongoing fusion of Chinese and foreign influences. It also highlights Jiangxi's efforts to promote cultural exchanges and mutual learning between China and the world, sharing the story of China with the world.

https://youtu.be/BOnIKCWOLaM

SOURCE "My China Story" International Short Video Competition Organizing Committee