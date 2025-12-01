My Country Mobile Targets Major Telco & MNO Partnerships in UCaaS, CCaaS, and CPaaS

Leading wholesale voice and VoIP termination provider accelerates carrier strategy to capture share of $500+ billion cloud communications market by 2030

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- My Country Mobile (MCM), a leader in wholesale voice, AI-native cloud communications, announced a strategic pivot to partnerships with Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), telcos, VoIP providers. The sharpened focus is on delivering white-label Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), and Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) solutions built on MCM's proven wholesale VoIP infrastructure.

My Country Mobile

Following the proven success of its Unified Communication platform with thousands of businesses globally, MCM — one of the world's fastest-growing wholesale voice and VoIP termination providers — is now prioritizing revenue-sharing alliances with carriers and MNOs. These partnerships enable operators to launch branded cloud communication services powered by MCM's AI-native platform that handles billions of wholesale voice minutes monthly across 190+ countries.

The move positions MCM at the heart of analyst projections that the combined UCaaS, CCaaS, and CPaaS markets will exceed $500 billion in revenue by 2030 (Grand View Research, Mordor Intelligence).

Akil Patel, Business Development of My Country Mobile, stated:

"Our proven track record as a wholesale voice and VoIP partner has demonstrated the unmatched reliability, performance, and innovation of our platform. We are now committed to becoming the strategic backbone for telcos, MNOs, and operators—empowering them to capture the explosive cloud communications market without heavy capital investment or lengthy development timelines."

Key advantages for telco, MNO, and VoIP provider partners include:

Instant deployment of white-label or co-branded UCaaS, CCaaS, and CPaaS services

Tier-1 wholesale voice routes and global coverage in 190+ countries

Full regulatory compliance and data residency support

AI-enhanced features, real-time analytics, and smart routing for VoIP termination

Aggressive revenue-share models and market-leading wholesale voice pricing

MCM is currently in advanced discussions with leading operators and VoIP providers across Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America, with commercial launches set for Q1 2026.

About My Country Mobile (MCM)

My Country Mobile is a global leader in wholesale voice and cloud communications, powered by AI-native, hyper-scalable platforms. As one of the fastest-growing VoIP providers, MCM delivers cutting-edge UCaaS, CCaaS, and CPaaS solutions alongside premium wholesale voice termination, global DIDs, and A2P bulk SMS at ultra-competitive rates — all optimized by AI-driven traffic precision for high-growth, scalable partnerships with carriers, MNOs, resellers, and VoIP providers worldwide.

For partnership inquiries: [email protected]

Media Contact:

+91 8010426077

[email protected]

SOURCE My Country Mobile