MIAMI, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- My Daily Leadership, a pioneering leadership development company, has announced the launch of its proprietary Leadership Assessment tool. Designed to help leaders benchmark themselves against top leaders across the globe, the assessment helps to identify critical blind spots and provides a clear roadmap for addressing them.

My Daily Leadership Launches Unique Assessment Tool to Propel Leaders to Success

This revolutionary and unique assessment represents a culmination of extensive research, expert insights, and advanced technology, designed to cater to the unique needs of leaders worldwide. At its core, the assessment serves as tool for self-awareness and self-development, identifying a range of the most damaging leadership blind spots.

Blind spots, inherent in every leader's makeup, represent those areas of unconscious incompetence that hinder personal and professional growth. These blind spots manifest as gaps between a leader's perception of their abilities and the objective reality of their performance. Recognizing and addressing these blind spots is paramount in leadership development, as they impede decision-making, communication, and team dynamics, ultimately hindering personal as well as organizational success.

Delivering an in-depth and insightful understanding of current leadership ability, My Daily Leadership's assessment covers the 5 Core Elements of Exceptional Leadership: People Development, Company Development, Self-Development, Strategy Development, and Leadership Development.

Within these 5 Core Elements lie twenty Critical Performance Competencies including 'Comfort-Zone Busting, And Courage', 'Solving Problems With Tools And Mental Models' and 'Building My Emotional Intelligence' and so on. All of these competencies have been identified as foundational components of leadership success with the assessment revealing a leader's unique scores for each as well as their personal leadership styles and levels of self-awareness and Emotional Intelligence (EQ). Equipped with a complete view of their current leadership effectiveness, leaders can then begin to close the gap between the competencies they have and the competencies they need to future proof themselves, their people, and their business.

Antonio Garrido, Founder and President of My Daily Leadership commented on the launch of the proprietary assessment: "Leadership is not a destination, it's a journey. It requires continuous reflection, learning, and adaptation. Our ground-breaking Leadership Assessment offers a dual-phase approach by firstly holding a mirror to leaders, revealing their blind spots clearly, and then providing them with a roadmap to address these areas of unawareness and turn them into leadership advantages.

"Armed with this valuable insight, leaders can embark on a journey of growth and development, leveraging their newfound awareness to make informed decisions, inspire their teams, and drive meaningful change within their organizations."

To unlock the full potential of the Leadership Assessment, My Daily Leadership also offers a personalized One-To-One Debrief Session facilitated by an Executive Coach. This session provides high-level insights into the assessment scores and a roadmap for development tailored to each leader's unique needs and aspirations.

Once the blind spots have been clearly identified by the Leadership Assessment, leaders can elect to enroll in My Daily Leadership's 2-Year Elite Leadership Development Program. The powerful and proven, results-driven program has been specifically designed for senior business executives wanting to develop the habits, beliefs, and competencies observable in top-tier leaders, but don't know how. By focusing on enhancing emotional intelligence and significantly amplifying self-awareness, the program helps to shift a leader's mindset from one of fixed limitation to one of growth and possibility in all workplace settings.

My Daily Leadership's program includes annual Leadership Assessments for leaders to track their development over time. These recurring assessments serve as pivotal checkpoints, allowing leaders to identify further areas for improvement and measure the effectiveness of their growth efforts.

For ambitious leaders committed to professional growth and excellence in leadership, My Daily Leadership's assessment is an essential tool to set themselves, their people, and their company up for lasting success. Whether seasoned executives or emerging leaders, the assessment is a valuable investment for leaders to cultivate key competencies and drive results. Visit www.mydailyleadership.com to begin this powerful leadership development journey.

About My Daily Leadership:

My Daily Leadership is an elite leadership development company dedicated to creating the world's best leaders one day a time. With a focus on cultivating excellence in leadership, My Daily Leadership offers a diverse range of programs, assessments, coaching services, and resources including the leadership-changing book, My Daily Leadership: A Powerful Roadmap for Leadership Success to help high-potential and ambitious leaders drive meaningful change and achieve sustainable success.

SOURCE My Daily Leadership