Rice field came as the first surprise. Hunan is the largest rice grower and producer in China. Hunan provides the high-quality and tasty rice. Teona Kvartskhava, a foreigner hardly feeding on rice, was tempted to have plenty of it. In Qunle Village, Lixian County, Changde, she also experienced "Double Rush", which is a time-honored agricultural event in China. An event that used to call for the joint efforts of all family members, has now become much easier thanks to technology.

Departing from Lixian County for the moment, Teona Kvartskhava embarked on an exciting trip of tastes in Rucheng, Chenzhou, Southern Hunan. Hunan people are keen and expert on peppery food and spicy taste dominates the Hunan cuisine. Hunan is also rich in varieties of peppers. Jingpo town, a well-known town where spicy food prevails. It is a producer of red cluster pepper, officially one of the hottest peppers in China. From the crowded market, to the red and yellow pepper planting base, and then to the modern processing pepper workshop, the small cluster pepper strung up all corners of the town, so that the original ordinary mountain town has become extraordinarily lively and affluent.

Of course, the "star" of the countryside here is not only agriculture, but also culture, which has also blossomed in this ancient land. As the birthplace of papermaking, China has preserved a unique handmade papermaking technique, which is used to make some "special" papers. In Shanghong Village, Liuyang, Teona Kvartskhava was lucky to meet two Chinese masters, who showed her hands-on experiences of "Gushan Tribute Paper" and "Floral Paper". As the process progresses, the paper took shape in her hands, as if history and culture were meeting in front of her eyes, and became the "first paper" in Teona Kvartskhava's life.

So，What's rural China like? It's about hospitable peasants, about various agricultural produce, about profound history and culture, about colorful intangible cultural heritage. It's like a book telling numerous absorbing stories. Hopefully Teona Kvartskhava'll be luckier to visit more villages for their unique interest and charm.

SOURCE voc.com.cn

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM? 440k+

Newsrooms &

Influencers 9k+

Digital Media

Outlets 270k+

Journalists

Opted In GET STARTED