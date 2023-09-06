My Density Matters Hosts Breast Cancer Walk

My Density Matters

'Paint the Lake Pink Walk' Honors Survivors, Thrivers, and Previvors While Empowering Action For Early Detection in the Breast Cancer Battle.

LAKE ZURICH, Ill., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Breast cancer is one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers in women. We all know someone who has been, or will be, impacted. It might be a family member, friend, neighbor, or coworker. 

Why do we walk?  To honor the people in our lives who have been impacted, and to help women find their breast cancer earlier by moving from awareness to action.

Join us as we take action on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 10:00am at Paulus Park in Lake Zurich, IL. You're also welcome to walk wherever you are. Register here and tell us where you will be walking.

We walk for progress. Breast density can hinder the diagnosis of breast cancer. The earlier the diagnosis, the better the chances of survival. Most women don't know their breast density and are not getting the essential additional screening they need. The denser the breasts, the higher the risk of breast cancer. At My Density Matters, we empower women to know their density and take appropriate action.

We walk for you. Do you have dense breasts? Are you getting the additional screening you need? If not, we walk for you.

We walk for us. Approximately 43,000 women die each year from breast cancer, many whose cancers were missed. We must find breast cancer earlier while it is still curable.

We will walk for progress, for you, for us, or in honor of someone who has been diagnosed. Who will you walk for, or make a donation in honor of?

Contact Laura at [email protected] if you would like to set-up a walk near you or if you have any questions. All are welcome. Register and/or make a donation today.

About My Density Matters

My Density Matters is a 501(c)(3) non-profit with the mission to empower women to find out their breast density, learn their options, and take control of their breast cancer screening. Their work is supported by grants and donations from Foglia Family Foundation, CMR Naviscan, Delphinus Medical Technologies, Seno Medical, and the community.  Visit mydensitymatters.org for more information.

Media Contact:
Laura Matuszewski
Director of Development & Public Relations
[email protected]

