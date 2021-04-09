My Diesel Physique Challenge Comes to Latin America, Featuring Celebrity Challenger Salvador Zerboni

ORLANDO, Fla., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands have changed their lives – losing weight, building muscle and finally achieving overall health and wellness with the My Diesel Physique Challenge. Now, available for the first-time ever in Spanish, Latin American challengers can join Mexican actor Salvador Zerboni on his fitness journey when the challenge starts on April 9.

Founders Daniel and Shanda Sullivan have helped thousands achieve thier fitness goals with the My Diesel Physique Challenge, now avaialble for the first time in Spanish for Latin America. Actor Salvador Zerboni joins the inaugural My Diesel Physique Latin America Challenge to motivate and workout alongside challenge participants from across the globe. He is among the many professional athletes, actors and musicians that trust Daniel and Shanda with their health and wellness goals.

My Diesel Physique's Fit and Bulk Challenges offers Latin America challengers a fully customizable experience with scalable weekly workouts, flexible meal plans and unlimited 24/7 coaching. Plus, challengers will have the support of the My Diesel Physique Challenge community, including personal support and motivation from Zerboni himself.

"Finally, the My Diesel Physique challenge is in Latin America – a program that has provided incredible results for participants in the United States. I'm excited to join and participate in the program for the first time in Latin America. I'm very happy to be part of the family and what I love the most about this challenge is the nutrition aspect. It has completely changed my health and lifestyle," said Zerboni.

Certified Personal Trainer and Nutritionist Daniel Sullivan founded The Diesel Physique with Nutritionist Shanda Sullivan to share their experience coaching professional athletes, musicians and actors with the world. By offering world-class fitness and nutrition coaching online at an affordable price – just $11 per week – they have helped thousands of people take control of their health and wellness. Their online community reaches across the United States, and now Latin America, providing an uplifting and supportive space for challengers.

"If you've been a part of our challenges before, you know we are big on family and we are thrilled to expand that family all the way to Latin America," said Founder and CEO Daniel Sullivan, a certified personal trainer and nutritionist. "My Diesel Physique is a lifestyle. Not only will challengers receive personalized fitness and nutrition coaching, but also access to a supportive community cheering you on."

Latin America's first My Diesel Physique Challenge starts Friday, April 9. Learn more and join the challenge at http://latam.mydieselphysique.com/.

