My Digital Money Slashes Fees on CryptoIRA

LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryptocurrency platform My Digital Money (MDM) announced this week that it has eliminated its monthly fee for all existing and new CryptoIRA accounts. The company also rolled out a $50 Refer-a-Friend promotion.

"We've proudly initiated thousands of new investors into the world of crypto by teaching them how to navigate it wisely", says MDM President Guy Gotslak, "and these new features will only multiply our robust customer service offerings."

MDM offers a revolutionary way to build wealth and grow retirement savings by buying and selling cryptocurrency within an IRA account. The company has built a strong reputation for customer service with its personable, California-based tech support; educational content to build the public's trust in cryptocurrency; and military-grade security.

"We are constantly seeking new ways to incentivize our customers, and this is part of our commitment to providing an unparalleled experience for crypto traders," comments Guy.

My Digital Money

My Digital Money (MDM) enables investors to trade cash for cryptocurrency or convert their existing retirement accounts into Crypto IRAs. The Los Angeles-based company provides new investors with a free Crypto Guide and "play money" accounts for practice trading, along with educational blog posts and informative newsletters. Learn more at www.mydigitalmoney.com .

