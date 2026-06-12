MY DR NOW Addresses Provider Shortage, Opening Fifth Gilbert Clinic

GILBERT, Ariz., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MY DR NOW opens its fifth Gilbert clinic at 8 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, expanding daily primary care access in a community of more than 275,000 residents where families are increasingly outpacing available family doctors. The new clinic is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and weekends, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., welcoming new patients every day, with or without an appointment.

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The clinic is located in the Desert Lane Crossing shopping center, anchored by WinCo and Costco, at 1295 N. Arizona Ave., Suite 104, on the northwest corner of Arizona Avenue and Baseline Road. It serves residents of west Gilbert, the Mesa-Gilbert corridor, and surrounding East Valley communities, where family doctors have struggled to keep pace with rapid family-driven growth.

The need is acute. AMN Healthcare's 2025 Survey of Physician Appointment Wait Times found the average wait for a new-patient family medicine appointment is now 23.5 days nationally, which is up 14% since 2022. Arizona is hit especially hard: every county in the state is at least a partial primary care Health Professional Shortage Area, according to the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration. The University of Arizona Center for Rural Health reports Arizona meets just 35.4% of its primary care need and ranks 42nd of 50 in primary care physicians per capita, and the Association of American Medical Colleges projects Arizona will need 1,941 additional primary care doctors by 2030 to meet demand. That pressure is felt acutely in Gilbert, where the population has climbed past 275,000 and about 54% of households are raising children under 18 (U.S. Census Bureau).

"Gilbert has the population of a mid-sized city and the family density of a community twice its size," said Dr. Payam Zamani, founder and CEO of MY DR NOW. "More than half of households here are raising kids, and there simply aren't enough family doctors with open schedules to meet that demand. All our clinics are open daily, taking new patients every day. Families don't have to wait three weeks or drive across the Valley for a check-up."

MY DR NOW closes that gap with extended hours, same-day appointments, and open enrollment for new patients. Services at the new Gilbert clinic include family medicine, pediatrics, women's health, annual physicals, sports and school physicals, immunizations, chronic disease management, and same-day sick visits, with virtual telehealth and in-home visits available.

The Arizona Avenue and Baseline clinic is the fifth MY DR NOW location in the town of Gilbert, joining more than 78 MY DR NOW clinics across Arizona and Texas.

About MY DR NOW

Founded in 2007 by Payam Zamani, MD, and headquartered in Phoenix, MY DR NOW has redefined primary care through an omnichannel model centered on accessibility, convenience, and compassion. Built on the belief that healthcare should seamlessly integrate into everyday life, the organization combines walk-in and scheduled clinic visits with extended hours, virtual telehealth services, and in-home visits. With more than 75 clinics across Arizona and Texas, and 800+ team members, MY DR NOW is scaling its consumer-centered approach and is on track to become the nation's largest independently owned primary care group operating under a unified brand by the end of 2027. The company provides family medicine, pediatrics, women's health, and chronic disease management, delivering coordinated, relationship-driven care to the communities it serves.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.MYDRNOW.com or call 480-677-8282.

Media Contact:

Marcia Rhodes

Communications Manager, Supreme Communications for MY DR NOW

[email protected]

480-677-8282

Sources:

AMN Healthcare, "2025 Survey of Physician Appointment Wait Times." https://www.amnhealthcare.com/amn-insights/physician/whitepapers/2025-survey-of-physician-appointment-wait-times/

U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration, HPSA Find. https://data.hrsa.gov/tools/shortage-area/hpsa-find

University of Arizona Center for Rural Health, "Quantifying Arizona's Primary Care Shortage Using Health Professional Shortage Data" (updated December 2024). https://crh.arizona.edu/sites/default/files/2024-12/241210_PCHPSA_Brief.pdf

Association of American Medical Colleges, "The Complexities of Physician Supply and Demand: Projections From 2021 to 2036" (March 2024). https://www.aamc.org/data-reports/workforce/report/physician-workforce-projections

U.S. Census Bureau, QuickFacts: Gilbert town, Arizona. https://www.census.gov/quickfacts/fact/table/gilberttownarizona

SOURCE MY DR NOW