MY DR NOW Opens Fort Worth Clinic as Demand Grows for Accessible, Same-Day Healthcare in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MY DR NOW will open its second Texas clinic in Fort Worth on Monday, July 13, bringing walk-in and same-day primary care to families in one of the fastest-growing corridors in North Texas.

The new clinic is located at 137 E. Bonds Ranch Road, Fort Worth, TX 76131, on the northeast corner of Highway 287 and Bonds Ranch Road, between Starbucks and Whataburger in the new Bonds Ranch Marketplace anchored by Kroger Marketplace. The clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on weekends from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Patients can walk in, schedule in advance, or request same-day in-person or virtual visits, as well as house calls.

From newborns to grandparents, the clinic offers a full-service family medical home, covering everything from same-day sick visits and school and sports physicals to annual checkups, pediatric care, women's health, immunizations and long-term chronic condition management. Most major insurance plans are accepted and new patients are welcome. Uninsured patients can enroll in the MY DR NOW membership plan at $39 a month, with a $10 co-pay per visit.

The expansion arrives as Fort Worth strains under one of the nation's fastest growth rates. The city added nearly 20,000 residents in the past year alone — the second-largest numeric gain of any U.S. city — and now stands as the 10th-largest city in the country. Meanwhile, Tarrant County's uninsured rate climbed to 17% in 2024, up from 15% the prior year, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, and Texas continues to lead the nation in the share of residents without health coverage. Statewide, the Health Resources and Services Administration reports 441 primary care Health Professional Shortage Area designations covering more than eight million people.

"Too many families end up at urgent care or the emergency department for things a family doctor should be handling," said Dr. Payam Zamani, founder and CEO of MY DR NOW. "When your regular doctor's next opening is three weeks out and the office is closed on weekends, those become the fallback. Fort Worth is one of America's fastest-growing cities, and its families deserve primary care that's actually there when they need it — evenings, weekends, same-day, whether they walk in or schedule ahead."

The MY DR NOW model is designed to replace fragmented, hard-to-access care with a single medical home for the whole family. A child's ear infection, a parent's annual physical, and a grandparent's blood pressure follow-up can all be handled at the same clinic — during the workweek, on the weekend, by appointment or walk-in.

About MY DR NOW

Founded in 2007 by Payam Zamani, MD, and headquartered in Phoenix, MY DR NOW has reimagined primary care around accessibility, convenience and continuity. Through a consumer-focused healthcare model that combines walk-in care, same-day appointments, telehealth services, extended hours and coordinated follow-up care, the organization helps patients access healthcare on their schedule. With 80 clinics across Arizona and Texas and more than 1,000 team members, MY DR NOW is expanding its mission to make healthcare easier to access, navigate and afford. The company provides family medicine, pediatrics, women's health, preventive care and chronic disease management throughout the communities it serves.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.MYDRNOW.com or call 480-677-8282.

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Marcia Rhodes

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SOURCE MY DR NOW