Texas Welcomes Its First MY DR NOW Clinic Open Daily in Waxahachie

The new clinic is located at 2110 N. U.S. Highway 77, Suite 120, Waxahachie, TX 75165, northeast of highways 77 and 287 in Waxahachie, just north of Grove Blvd near Tom Thumb, directly across from Waxahachie Marketplace. The clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on weekends from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Patients can walk in, schedule in advance, or request same-day in-person or virtual visits, as well as house calls.

The clinic serves children, adults and seniors with the full range of family medicine services, including sick visits, preventive care, school and sports physicals, annual wellness exams, pediatric care, women's health and chronic condition management. The clinic accepts new patients and most major insurance plans. For uninsured patients, MY DR NOW offers private-pay membership for $39 per month, plus a $10 co-pay per visit.

The expansion arrives as Texas faces one of the nation's most acute gaps in primary care access. According to the Health Resources and Services Administration, the state has 441 primary care Health Professional Shortage Area designations covering more than eight million people, with 1,330 additional primary care practitioners needed to close the gap. A policy report from the Milbank Memorial Fund shows the consequences of that gap are tangible: adults with chronic disease who have a usual source of primary care are 11% less likely to visit the emergency department and 20% less likely to be hospitalized than those without one.

"Texas is growing quickly, and families need primary care that grows with them," said Dr. Payam Zamani, founder and CEO of MY DR NOW. "I grew up in Houston, so bringing this model to Texas is deeply personal. Our goal is simple: make it ridiculously easy for people to get high-quality care close to home, without waiting weeks for an appointment or feeling like urgent care or the emergency room are their only options. Waxahachie is where that promise comes to Texas first — and it won't be the last."

MY DR NOW's model is built around convenience, relationship-based care and everyday access. Patients can be seen for routine healthcare needs, same-day concerns, and ongoing condition management, with the option to walk in or schedule in advance. The clinics are designed to serve as a family medical home for children, adults and seniors.

About MY DR NOW

Founded in 2007 by Payam Zamani, MD, and headquartered in Phoenix, MY DR NOW has reimagined primary care around accessibility, convenience and continuity. Through a consumer-focused healthcare model that combines walk-in care, same-day appointments, telehealth services, extended hours and coordinated follow-up care, the organization helps patients access healthcare on their schedule. With 80 clinics across Arizona and Texas and more than 1,000 team members, MY DR NOW is expanding its mission to make healthcare easier to access, navigate and afford. The company provides family medicine, pediatrics, women's health, preventive care and chronic disease management throughout the communities it serves.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.MYDRNOW.com or call 480-677-8282.

Media Contact

Marcia Rhodes

Supreme Communications for MY DR NOW

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480-677-8282

Note: MY DR NOW is styled in all capital letters.

SOURCE MY DR NOW