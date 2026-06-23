MY DR NOW Is Coming to Texas with a Same-Day Primary Care Model

The new clinics will serve patients across Fort Worth, Waxahachie, Mansfield, Midlothian, Anna and Sunnyvale, giving families more ways to see a medical provider for everyday healthcare needs, including sick visits, preventive care, school and sports physicals, annual wellness visits, pediatric care, women's health and chronic condition management

The six planned Texas clinics will be located in or near retail shopping centers at:

Fort Worth

137 E. Bonds Ranch Rd.

Fort Worth, TX 76131

Waxahachie

2110 N. U.S. Highway 77, Suite 120

Waxahachie, TX 75165

Mansfield

3300 E. Broad St., Unit 144B

Mansfield, TX 76063

Midlothian

4271 FM 1387, Suite 200

Midlothian, TX 76065

Anna

2549 W. Rosamond Parkway, Suite 10

Anna, TX 75409

Sunnyvale

3134 N. Belt Line Rd., Suite 104

Sunnyvale, TX 75182

The expansion comes as Texas communities continue to face significant primary care access challenges. According to the Health Resources and Services Administration, Texas has 441 primary care Health Professional Shortage Area designations, covering more than 8.4 million people, with 1,331 additional primary care practitioners needed to remove those designations. Nationally, access to family medicine appointments remains strained: a 2025 AMN Healthcare survey summarized by the American Academy of Family Physicians found that new patients waited an average of 23.5 days for a family medicine physical across 15 major metropolitan areas

"Texas is growing quickly, and families need primary care that grows with them," said Payam Zamani, MD, founder and CEO of MY DR NOW. "Our goal is simple: Make it ridiculously easy for people to get high-quality care close to home, without waiting weeks for an appointment or feeling like the urgent care or emergency room are their only options.

MY DR NOW's model is built around convenience, relationship-based care and everyday access. Patients can be seen for routine healthcare needs, same-day concerns and ongoing condition management, with the ability to walk in or schedule ahead. The clinics are designed to serve as a family medical home for children, adults and seniors.

"Opening six clinics in Texas is an important step in our mission to make primary care more practical for modern families," Dr. Zamani said. "Whether someone needs a child's checkup, help managing diabetes or high blood pressure, a physical before school starts, or care for a sudden illness, MY DR NOW is built to be there when patients need us."

The 2026 Texas openings are part of MY DR NOW's broader multi-state growth strategy and reflect the company's commitment to expanding access to comprehensive primary care in fast-growing communities. MY DR NOW operates nearly 80 clinics across Arizona and Texas.

About MY DR NOW

Founded in 2007 by Payam Zamani, MD, and headquartered in Phoenix, MY DR NOW has reimagined primary care around accessibility, convenience and continuity. Through a consumer-focused healthcare model that combines walk-in care, same-day appointments, telehealth services, extended hours and coordinated follow-up care, the organization helps patients access healthcare on their schedule. With more than 79 clinics across Arizona and Texas and more than 800 team members, MY DR NOW is expanding its mission to make healthcare easier to access, easier to navigate and easier to afford. The company provides family medicine, pediatrics, women's health, preventive care and chronic disease management throughout the communities it serves.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.MYDRNOW.com or call 480-677-8282.

Media Contact

Marcia Rhodes

Communications Manager, Supreme Communications for MY DR NOW

[email protected]

480-677-8282

Note: MY DR NOW is styled in all capital letters.

SOURCE MY DR NOW