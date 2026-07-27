New MY DR NOW Clinic Brings Walk-In, Same-Day Primary Care to Midlothian

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MY DR NOW will open a new Midlothian clinic on Wednesday, August 5, bringing walk-in, same-day primary care to families across the Dallas-Fort Worth region.

The new clinic is located at 4271 FM 1387, Suite 200, Midlothian, TX 76065, at the intersection of Walnut Grove Road and FM 1387 near Tom Thumb. It will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on weekends from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Patients can walk in, schedule in advance, or request same-day in-person or virtual visits, as well as house calls.

The clinic serves children, adults and seniors with family medicine services that support everyday care, including sick visits, preventive care, school and sports physicals, annual wellness exams, pediatric care, women's health and chronic condition management. The clinic accepts new patients and most major insurance plans. For uninsured patients, MY DR NOW offers private-pay membership for $39 per month, plus a $10 co-pay per visit.

The opening comes amid Midlothian's rapid growth. The city's population has climbed roughly 38% since 2020 to nearly 49,000, and local leaders expect it to keep doubling about every decade. It is also a young, family-centered community, with more than half of households raising children, a population that depends on steady access to pediatric, preventive and family care. That kind of rapid growth often outpaces the local supply of primary care, leaving new families relying on urgent care or the emergency department for concerns a primary care doctor should handle -- exactly the gap MY DR NOW's walk-in and same-day model is built to close.

"Midlothian is one of the fastest-growing communities in North Texas, and the families moving here deserve primary care that's ready and waiting for them, not a months-long search for a doctor who's still taking new patients," said Dr. Payam Zamani, founder and CEO of MY DR NOW. "We built this model so that seeing your doctor is as routine as anything else in your day: walk in when something comes up, schedule when it's convenient, and count on the same team over time. Opening in Midlothian lets us put that kind of everyday access right where this community is headed."

MY DR NOW's model is built around convenience, relationship-based care and everyday access, giving families a walk-in alternative to urgent care and the emergency department for routine and same-day needs. The clinics are designed to serve as a family medical home for children, adults and seniors.

About MY DR NOW

Founded in 2007 by Payam Zamani, MD, and headquartered in Phoenix, MY DR NOW has reimagined primary care around accessibility, convenience and continuity. Through a consumer-focused healthcare model that combines walk-in care, same-day appointments, telehealth services, extended hours and coordinated follow-up care, the organization helps patients access healthcare on their schedule. With 80 clinics across Arizona and Texas and more than 1,000 team members, MY DR NOW is expanding its mission to make healthcare easier to access, navigate and afford. The company provides family medicine, pediatrics, women's health, preventive care and chronic disease management throughout the communities it serves.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.MYDRNOW.com or call 480-677-8282.

Media Contact

Marcia Rhodes

Supreme Communications for MY DR NOW

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480-677-8282

Note: MY DR NOW is styled in all capital letters.

SOURCE MY DR NOW