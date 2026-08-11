MY DR NOW Opens 11th Phoenix Clinic, Expanding Access in West Phoenix's Maryvale Area

PHOENIX, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MY DR NOW will open its newest Phoenix clinic on Monday, August 17, bringing convenient, daily primary care services to residents near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road.

The new clinic is located in the Desert Sky Palms shopping center at 7510 W. Thomas Rd., Suite 104, Phoenix, AZ 85033, near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road and directly across from Desert Sky Mall.

The location marks MY DR NOW's 11th clinic in Phoenix and reflects the organization's continued growth across high-demand areas where families need faster, easier ways to connect with a trusted medical provider.

The clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Patients may walk in, schedule ahead or request same-day care or virtual care.

"Healthcare should fit into people's lives, not force them to rearrange everything around an appointment," said Dr. Payam Zamani, founder and CEO of MY DR NOW. "With this new west Phoenix clinic, we're making it easier for families to get care close to home, whether they need a sick visit, a school physical, preventive care or ongoing support for a chronic condition."

The 75th Avenue and Thomas Road clinic offers a full range of primary care services, including family medicine, pediatrics, women's health, annual physicals, immunizations, chronic disease management and same-day sick visits. The clinic also accepts new patients and most major insurance plans. For those without health insurance, MY DR NOW offers a private pay plan that only costs each patient $39 a month and a $10 co-pay.

"Our model is built around access, relationships and convenience," Dr. Zamani said. "Patients should not have to choose between waiting weeks for an appointment or going somewhere that does not know their medical history. MY DR NOW gives families a more practical option — a consistent care team with extended hours and multiple ways to be seen."

The opening comes as MY DR NOW continues to expand its footprint throughout Arizona and Texas, with nearly 80 clinics serving patients through in-person, virtual and in-home care options.

About MY DR NOW

Founded in 2007 by Payam Zamani, MD, and headquartered in Phoenix, MY DR NOW has redefined primary care through an omnichannel model centered on accessibility, convenience, and compassion. Built on the belief that healthcare should seamlessly integrate into everyday life, the organization combines walk-in and scheduled clinic visits with extended hours, virtual telehealth services, and in-home visits. With more than 75 clinics across Arizona and Texas, and 800+ team members, MY DR NOW is scaling its consumer-centered approach and is on track to become the nation's largest independently owned primary care group operating under a unified brand by the end of 2027. The company provides family medicine, pediatrics, women's health, and chronic disease management, delivering coordinated, relationship-driven care to the communities it serves.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.MYDRNOW.com or call 480-677-8282. MY DR NOW is styled in all capital letters.

Media Contact:

Marcia Rhodes

Supreme Communications for MY DR NOW

[email protected]

Phone: 480-677-8282

SOURCE MY DR NOW