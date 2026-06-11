MY DR NOW Tackles Long Wait Times with 10th Phoenix Clinic at 7th Street & Glendale

PHOENIX, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MY DR NOW opens a new clinic at 8 a.m. Monday, June 15, marking its 10th location in Phoenix and giving north-central families a primary care home that's open every day. With operating hours Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and weekends, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., patients can see their family doctor when they actually need to, instead of defaulting to urgent care centers or the emergency room for routine health needs outside business hours.

New MY DR NOW Logo

The clinic is located in the Safeway shopping center at 742 E. Glendale Ave., Suite 170, on the northeast corner of 7th Street and Glendale Avenue. Residents of North Central Phoenix, Sunnyslope, and surrounding neighborhoods, areas where primary care provider shortages and long appointment wait times have left many families without a consistent medical home, now have a dedicated family doctor close to where they live. New patients are welcomed every day, with or without an appointment.

The need for accessible family doctors is well documented. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 2022 National Hospital Ambulatory Medical Care Survey recorded 155.4 million emergency department visits nationwide, with about 1 in 5 triaged as semi-urgent or non-urgent conditions a primary care provider could often manage. The Association of American Medical Colleges projects a national shortage of up to 40,400 primary care physicians by 2036, and Arizona is hit especially hard: the University of Arizona Center for Rural Health reports the state meets just 35.4% of its primary care need and ranks 42nd of 50 in primary care physicians per capita. The U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration has designated multiple Maricopa County areas as Primary Care Health Professional Shortage Areas. A 2016 study in PLOS Medicine found that practices offering seven-day extended access saw a 26.4% relative reduction in patient-initiated ER visits for minor problems.

"Phoenix families have told us loud and clear that they want a primary care doctor who's actually there when they need one, not just weekdays during banker's hours," said Dr. Payam Zamani, founder and CEO of MY DR NOW. "When your family doctor isn't available evenings or weekends and isn't taking new patients, you end up in urgent care or the ER for things a primary care provider should be handling. Opening our 10th Phoenix clinic at 7th Street and Glendale means thousands more residents have a real family doctor open seven days a week. We welcome anyone who needs that sick visit before work, the school physical on a Saturday when you're busy during the week, the annual check-up, and everything in between."

MY DR NOW was built to close the access gap. Its extended hours, same-day appointments, and open enrollment for new patients are designed to keep families connected to a primary care provider who knows them — one who accepts their insurance, welcomes new patients, and is open every day. Services at the new Phoenix clinic include family medicine, pediatrics, women's health, annual physicals, immunizations, chronic disease management, and same-day sick visits.

The 7th Street and Glendale clinic is the 10th MY DR NOW location in the city of Phoenix, joining more than 78 MY DR NOW clinics across Arizona and Texas.

About MY DR NOW

Founded in 2007 by Payam Zamani, MD, and headquartered in Phoenix, MY DR NOW has redefined primary care through an omnichannel model centered on accessibility, convenience, and compassion. Built on the belief that healthcare should seamlessly integrate into everyday life, the organization combines walk-in and scheduled clinic visits with extended hours, virtual telehealth services, and in-home visits. With more than 75 clinics across Arizona and Texas, and 800+ team members, MY DR NOW is scaling its consumer-centered approach and is on track to become the nation's largest independently owned primary care group operating under a unified brand by the end of 2027. The company provides family medicine, pediatrics, women's health, and chronic disease management, delivering coordinated, relationship-driven care to the communities it serves. Visit mydrnow.com. MY DR NOW is styled in all capital letters.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.MYDRNOW.com or call 480-677-8282.

Media Contact:

Marcia Rhodes

Supreme Communications for MY DR NOW

[email protected]

Sources:

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Hospital Ambulatory Medical Care Survey: 2022 Emergency Department Summary Tables (Table 6, Triage status). https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/nhamcs/web_tables/2022-nhamcs-ed-web-tables.pdf

Association of American Medical Colleges, "The Complexities of Physician Supply and Demand: Projections From 2021 to 2036" (March 2024). https://www.aamc.org/data-reports/workforce/report/physician-workforce-projections

University of Arizona Center for Rural Health, "Quantifying Arizona's Primary Care Shortage Using Health Professional Shortage Data" (updated December 2024). https://crh.arizona.edu/sites/default/files/2024-12/241210_PCHPSA_Brief.pdf

U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration, HPSA Find (Designated Health Professional Shortage Areas, current quarter). https://data.hrsa.gov/tools/shortage-area/hpsa-find

Whittaker, W., et al. "Associations between Extending Access to Primary Care and Emergency Department Visits: A Difference-In-Differences Analysis." PLOS Medicine, vol. 13, no. 9, 2016. https://journals.plos.org/plosmedicine/article?id=10.1371/journal.pmed.1002113

SOURCE MY DR NOW