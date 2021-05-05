My Eyelab Making Strides with Massive Expansion in Central Texas

DALLAS, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- My Eyelab , a retail brand of Now Optics, is gearing up for expansion in the Austin and Dallas markets. This growth plan comes after a signed agreement from the end of 2020 with a trio of new franchisees looking to grow the brand in these two markets. The franchisees, Arash Ghanbari, Victor Mankrious, and Sameh Bekhit plan to open eight locations over the next three years with four in each market. Their first location is set to open in Dallas in August 2021, shortly followed by two more stores in Austin.

These franchisees have a unique portfolio of experience, having worked in mechanical engineering, research and development, dentistry and entrepreneurship. Ghanbari and Mankrious are mechanical engineers, equipping them to handle operations and the financial aspects of running their My Eyelab locations. Additionally, Mankrious and his wife have owned and operated a small pharmacy for the past five years. Bekhit is a dentist who owns and operates multiple dental practices. With this background in small business ownership, he will lead oversight of the operations.

"Growing the My Eyelab brand in Dallas and Austin is an honor, since we will have the opportunity to help the community by providing excellent eye care products and services," said Arash Ghanbari. "We are looking forward to this opportunity to expand our portfolios and take a deep dive into the world of franchising with My Eyelab. This brand has an incredibly strong business approach that's proven to work throughout the pandemic for plenty of franchisees, which is why we feel so confident in our pursuit."

Added Victor Makrious: "We are excited to be joining a brand that's demonstrated great economic power, focus on technological innovation and customer service. Through telehealth, we're able to provide better, comfortable quality service to our customers and make ourselves more readily available to their needs. This is a future-forward brand sitting at the forefront of telemedicine, and we believe this is what will set us up for optimal success."

My Eyelab remains committed to making franchising in the eye care space easier than ever. To continue its impressive trajectory, My Eyelab is seeking qualified entrepreneurs that share the same vision and have a passion for managing their own business. My Eyelab's streamlined business model makes it easy for anyone to own and operate a retail eye care store and hit the ground running from day one. Their corporate team of experts have over 50 years of combined experience to share and provide the needed training and on-going support in all aspects of running the operation, from site selection to marketing, merchandising and technology.

For more information about My Eyelab, visit www.myeyelab.com . To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit www.myeyelabfranchise.com or contact John Bonewell at [email protected], Craig Garwood at [email protected] or by calling 561-800-4868.

ABOUT NOW OPTICS:

Now Optics is a leader in the eye care industry. Its retail brands, My Eyelab and Stanton Optical, are among the nation's fastest growing, full-service retail eye care centers. The company continues to expand its retail footprint with over 200 corporate and franchise locations in 28 states while delivering affordable eye health and eyewear solutions. The company consistently ranks among the largest optical retailers in the country by Vision Monday and was ranked #3 on Entrepreneur's list of Top New Franchises in 2021. Visit myeyelab.com or stantonoptical.com for more information. Find details about franchise opportunities at myeyelabfranchise.com .

SOURCE Now Optics