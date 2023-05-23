My Eyelab Opens Second Store in Chattanooga Area

Leading Optical Retailer Sees Continues Expansion in Tennessee

PALM SPRINGS, Fla., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- My Eyelab , a leading retail brand of Now Optics offering accessible and affordable eye care and eyewear, announced the opening of a new location in Chattanooga in May at 1906 Gunbarrel Rd. The new full-service retail eye care center will offer same-day eye exams, prescription eyewear for both kids and adults, top brand contact lenses, and a wide range of stylish and affordable frames. The launch of the second retail optical store in Chattanooga area falls in line with Now Optics' vision of expanding the accessibility of affordable, modernized, eye care.

The owners of both of the Chattanooga My Eyelab locations are brothers Sadiq and Karim Notta. After opening their first location in the area, they noticed there was a continued need to make the overall process of eye care easy for patients. The new location is less than a mile from one of the biggest malls in the Southeast region, a walking distance from large retail stores. "Gunbarrel Road is the retail hub for Chattanooga, a highly sought after area for businesses, right in the heart of Chattanooga," said Sadiq Notta, co-owner of Chattanooga locations.

Under the leadership of founder and CEO Daniel Stanton, My Eyelab and Stanton Optical have led the optical industry in ocular telehealth by leveraging proprietary innovative telehealth technology to provide patients with affordable quality eye exams. Tapping into its national network of affiliated doctors, to date the company has conducted more than 3 million telehealth eye exams, something no other optical retailer can offer in Arizona. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has not hindered My Eyelab and Stanton Optical's success, as its telehealth technology minimizes the risk without compromising quality eye care.

"We are thrilled with My Eyelab's growth in Chattanooga and are happy to provide high-quality eye care services and eyewear products to even more people of The Volunteer State," said Daniel Stanton, CEO of Now Optics, the parent company of My Eyelab. "We look forward to bringing expert eye care to those that need it, providing top-of-the-line, affordable frames, as well as creating new jobs in the Chattanooga community."

For convenience, My Eyelab and Stanton Optical offer same-day eye exams and walk-ins. They accept most insurance and offer Buy now pay later options, and even without insurance eye exams are free with the purchase of eyeglasses. On top of that, an assortment of over 1,000 eyeglass frames and top contact lens brands to fit both style and budgets allows consumers the ultimate freedom to experiment with unique, stylish designs that fit their personal style.

Hours for the new optical stores are Monday – Saturday from 9AM-7PM. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.myeyelab.com .

ABOUT NOW OPTICS:

Now Optics is a leader in the eye care industry. Its retail brands, My Eyelab and Stanton Optical, are among the nation's fastest growing, full-service retail eye care centers. The company continues to expand its retail footprint with almost 300 corporate and franchise locations in 29 states while delivering affordable eye health and eyewear solutions. The company consistently ranks among the largest optical retailers in the country by Vision Monday and was ranked #3 on Entrepreneur's list of Top New Franchises in 2021. Visit myeyelab.com or stantonoptical.com for more information. Find details about franchise opportunities at myeyelabfranchise.com .

