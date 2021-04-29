My Eyelab Ranked as a Top New Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine

PALM SPRINGS, Fla., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- My Eyelab , a retail brand of Now Optics, announced today that the company has been ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's annual Top New Franchises and Fastest-Growing Franchises lists. Impressively, My Eyelab came in at No. 3 on the Top New Franchises list, which features 100 rising stars in the franchise world. Earlier this month, My Eyelab also ranked on the publication's Top 500 Fastest-Growing Franchise list, which identifies franchises' ability to leverage their ability to scale quickly across the globe, coming in at No. 148.

Entrepreneur Magazine's annual Top New Franchises list features up-and-coming businesses that have been franchising for five years or less. The rankings are judged based on each brand's score received in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list that covers key areas like financial strength and stability, company size and growth, brand recognition and franchisee support. This prestigious list emphasizes attractive franchise brands across the U.S. to help potential business partners make high-upside investments. My Eyelab also recently ranked in the top 100 of Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 this past January.

"As we look forward to another year of growth and expansion, we accept these great honors as an opportunity to recognize the tremendous job our teams did serving our communities during the COVID 19 pandemic," said Daniel Stanton, Founder and CEO of Now Optics. "Our dedicated franchisees and employees understand the power of our telehealth services and the impact it has on our patients that need it. We can't wait to see where we go next as we continue making eye care easy, and the demand for convenient and affordable eye care increases."

Building off an impressive year of success in 2020, My Eyelab is staying true to its vision of modernizing the eye care experience for all people in 2021 and beyond. The company is forecasting 50 new franchise locations and 25 new corporate locations to arrive by the end of this year, including expanded reach into three new states.

To continue its impressive trajectory, My Eyelab is seeking qualified entrepreneurs that share the same vision and have a passion for managing their own business. My Eyelab's streamlined business model makes it easy for anyone to own and operate a retail eye care store and hit the ground running from day one. Their corporate team of experts have over 50 years of combined experience to share and provide the needed training and on-going support in all aspects of running the operation, from site selection to marketing, merchandising and technology.

To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit www.myeyelabfranchise.com or contact John Bonewell at [email protected], Craig Garwood at [email protected] or by calling 561-800-4868.

ABOUT NOW OPTICS:

Now Optics is a leader in the eye care industry. Its retail brands, My Eyelab and Stanton Optical, are among the nation's fastest growing, full-service retail eye care centers. The company continues to expand its retail footprint with over 200 corporate and franchise locations in 28 states while delivering affordable eye health and eyewear solutions. The company consistently ranks among the largest optical retailers in the country by Vision Monday and was ranked #3 on Entrepreneur's list of Top New Franchises in 2021. Visit myeyelab.com or stantonoptical.com for more information. Find details about franchise opportunities at myeyelabfranchise.com .

SOURCE Now Optics