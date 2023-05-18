My Eyelab Signs Multiple Agreements to Open Four New Stores in Michigan, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia

Successful Retail Optical Concept Sees Influx of New Investors Alongside Current Franchisees Investing in More Units

PALM SPRINGS, Fla., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- My Eyelab, a retail brand of Now Optics, announced today it has signed multiple agreements which will bring four new franchise stores to Flint, MI; Chattanooga, TN; Greenville, TX; and Newport News, VA. Growth in the coming months will be fueled by two new investor duos joining the brand: Piyush Anam and Hetal Gandhi who are opening a new store in Michigan; and Ibrahim and Tenin Sangare who are opening a store in Texas. New store deals were also inked by current franchisees Sadiq and Karim Notta, along with Forrest and Brandon Hull, who are expanding their number of units.

The franchise agreements will bring four new locations to four states and were signed Q4 2022 and Q1 2023. The new stores will feature an experience focused on convenience and ease with a contemporary design that highlights the latest technology – offering stylish glasses at an affordable price and an experience that makes shopping for prescription eyewear fun and easy.

"We are happy to see new investors joining and energizing our brand, as well as our present partners expanding their business to open new stores," said Daniel Stanton, CEO of Now Optics. "To see both new and current franchisees growing the company during an unpredictable economy is a testament to this retail concept's great unit economics, low start-up costs and the brand's investment in offering consumers a wide array of affordable eyewear products, accessories and telehealth services."

Here is the list of store deals that were signed for My Eyelab in Q4 2022 and Q1 2023:

Texas : Greenville, Texas with new franchisees Ibrahim and Tenin Sangare

with new franchisees Virginia : 12101 Jefferson Ave. Newport News, VA 23602 with current franchisees Forrest and Brandon Hull

12101 Jefferson Ave. 23602 with current franchisees Tennessee : 1906 Gunbarrel Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37421 with current franchisees Sadiq and Karim Notta

1906 Gunbarrel Rd. 37421 with current franchisees Michigan : Flint, Michigan with new franchisees Piyush Anam and Hetal Gandhi

Under the leadership of founder and CEO Daniel Stanton, My Eyelab and Stanton Optical have led the optical industry in ocular telehealth by leveraging proprietary innovative telehealth technology to provide patients with affordable quality eye exams. Tapping into its national network of affiliated doctors, to date the company has conducted more than 3 million telehealth eye exams, something no other optical retailer can offer. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has not hindered My Eyelab and Stanton Optical's success, as its telehealth technology minimizes the risk without compromising quality eye care. The brands have also expanded their products to include Nutraceutical Vision Supplements and new affordable designer eyewear.

My Eyelab is committed to making franchising in the eyecare space easier than ever. The company currently has 95 franchise stores open and is on track to have 101 franchise units operating by year end. Between sister brands My Eyelab and Stanton Optical, Now Optics expects to have over 300 stores by the end of the year.

To continue its impressive trajectory, the franchise brand is seeking qualified franchise partners that share the same vision and have a passion for managing their own business. The brand's streamlined business model makes it easy for anyone to learn the optical industry and hit the ground running from day one. Their corporate team of experts have over 50 years of combined experience to share and provide the needed training and on-going support in all aspects of running the operation, from site selection to marketing, merchandising and technology.

For more information about My Eyelab, visit www.myeyelab.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit www.myeyelabfranchise.com.

ABOUT NOW OPTICS:

Now Optics is a leader in the eye care industry. Its retail brands, My Eyelab and Stanton Optical, are among the nation's fastest growing, full-service retail optical centers. The company continues to expand its retail footprint with almost 300 corporate and franchise locations in 29 states while delivering affordable eye health and eyewear solutions. The company consistently ranks among the largest optical retailers in the country by Vision Monday and was ranked #3 on Entrepreneur's list of Top New Franchises in 2021. Visit myeyelab.com or stantonoptical.com for more information. Find details about franchise opportunities at myeyelabfranchise.com .

SOURCE Now Optics