"My Fairy Godfathers®" Foundation Grants $10K in Scholarships & More than 65 Deserving Females in Florida Receive Once-in-a-lifetime Prom Experience

TAMPA BAY, Fla., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- While many students just closed another school year and progress into summer with mixed emotions, dozens of females throughout Tampa Bay celebrate how their lives were recently and positively impacted by a local charity. "My Fairy Godfathers®" Foundation whose mission is 'to empower women through beauty,' treated 70 high school students to an incredible Prom experience in 2024. These females not only received a gown of choice, but accompanying jewelry, shoes, shapewear and tickets for a memorable evening otherwise not possible. Additionally, four local seniors received $2,500 for use toward upcoming college aspirations and courses. This is the largest scholarship monies provided to date.

"My Fairy Godfathers" Founders, Andrew Ashton and Steven Anderson showcased their magic on Prom makeover recipient and deserving student, Jada Guzman.

Each year, "My Fairy Godfathers®" works with local school administrators to seek out female students that have endured difficult circumstances yet beat the odds, demonstrating resilience and positivity through it. Founders, Andrew Ashton and Steven Anderson, want these females to know that they are not defined by their challenges and it's the goal of the foundation to provide a unique beauty experience that allows female students to find their inner and outer beauty. They believe everyone deserves a little sparkle, especially females who have experienced challenges such as the loss of a parent, abuse, significant illness, financial hardship and even homelessness.

Co-Founder, Andrew Ashton shares, "What began eleven years ago with one prom girl has now blossomed into us helping thousands a decade later. It is truly magical watching each girl put on THE DRESS; their face lights up and they forget about their past for a moment. We are excited to grow and provide more females with opportunities that will lead them toward a more positive, beautiful and confident future ahead."

While these two initiatives have targeted counties throughout Tampa Bay, there have also been Prom makeovers and experiences granted in other states such as New York and California and the foundation is looking to expand in the coming year. "My Fairy Godfathers®" received more than 50 scholarship applications via its 'Ever After' program in recent months and is eager to hear from other schools around the U.S. and females in need of support and empowerment.

Jocelynn, one of this year's Prom recipients shared, "Your kindness has made a lasting impact on my life. From the moment I arrived, I was uplifted by the warmth and support from your foundation, it was an unforgettable experience that I will cherish."

For more than a decade, founders Steven Anderson and Andrew Ashton have balanced their award-winning celebrity hairstyling careers with their passion for helping others. From providing wigs for women fighting cancer, designing prom gowns for girls who might otherwise never have their "Cinderella" moment, to awarding students in need with scholarships, the dynamic duo goes above and beyond to make females feel special, valued and as beautiful as they are strong. "My Fairy Godfathers®" Foundation held its first-ever charitable gala in 2022, drawing 400+ attendees to its Fairytale Ball-themed event. They celebrated another successful gala in recent months bringing donations to nearly $500,000 truly demonstrating the power of giving. Their ongoing efforts have allowed them to reach nearly 4,000 females and the goal is to use funding nationwide to help even more females of all ages, backgrounds and race. Visit https://myfairygodfathers.net/ to learn more or submit details on a deserving female in your area. To arrange an interview, obtain photos, video or media inquiries, contact Blair LaHaye at [email protected] or 727-808-0646.

