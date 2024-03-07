"My Fairy Godfathers" Foundation Host Another Magical & Successful Gala

TAMPA, Fla., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "My Fairy Godfathers" Foundation, a 501©3 based in Clearwater, FL is thrilled to celebrate the success of its annual fundraising event; the Fairytale Ball that took place on Feb. 17 at Armature Works in Tampa. For a second consecutive year, nearly 400 attendees were on-hand with donations being received in the weeks following the memorable gala, for a total of more than $215,000 raised allowing the foundation to serve even more deserving females than ever before. Attendees sipped signature cocktails before entering the room full of flowers, candlelight and falling snow. The enchanted evening was followed by an exciting live and silent auction during the three-course dinner, music and dancing.

"It was an amazing event! We are overwhelmed by the generosity of the Tampa Bay Community in support of our ongoing mission to empower women through beauty," commented Co-founder Steven Anderson.

Philanthropic entertainment powerhouse, Layne the Auctionista, took the stage and set out to raise $75K in the first hour. A QR code was displayed for ongoing contributions coming from near and far, all of which received applause and praise throughout the room. Not only did Layne meet that goal; they exceeded it by $5K and followed it with the much anticipated live auction that included once-in-a-lifetime experiences such as a trip for twelve to Tuscany and Portugal, to name a few. Local and regional businesses also surrounded "My Fairy Godfathers" with support for the event with Domain Homes, Hooters and Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits among them.

Attendees were moved to tears by the emotional and heartfelt story of former recipient, Unisha Bullard. She shared of tragically losing her father in high school just months before her senior prom; an event he looked forward to helping her plan. While she grieved his loss, she was also faced with raising her siblings and keeping up with school. Her high school counselors recognized her incredible hardship and selected her as a Prom Makeover recipient of "My Fairy Godfathers" Foundation. Founders, Andrew Ashton and Steven Anderson surprised her at school to share that they would be providing her with a complete makeover, gown, jewelry, dinner and transportation for a Prom night to remember. She said about that fortunate meeting, 'they knew exactly what I needed, exactly when I needed it. They are the meaning of God sent.' Bullard not only felt more beautiful for her Prom that evening but the makeover provided her with the empowerment and confidence she needed to move forward and strive for success today. She is now a mom and successful entrepreneur while pouring back into youth in our area through a new tutoring organization.

While Anderson and Ashton both still see clients at La Posh Salon, their true passion is serving others. For more than a decade, these dynamic celebrity hair/makeup stylists have been empowering women through beauty. The foundation believes everyone deserves a little sparkle, a boost of confidence and a whole lot of love. This is evident in all of the foundation's various programs; whether it's supporting those battling cancer with wigs, surprising teens with beauty bags and Prom Makeovers or awarding deserving students with scholarships to help prepare them for college. The generosity has been seen throughout Tampa Bay, Florida where its headquartered with more than 3,100 recipients to date in addition to other states such as California and New York. Whether it is abuse, illness or an environment that seems designed to keep them from success, "My Fairy Godfathers" Foundation provides them with the tools to help them shine as brightly on the outside as they do within. Its charitable efforts have been showcased most notably on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in addition to HSN, Great Day Live, BLOOM and Tampa Bay Magazine. To interview "My Fairy Godfathers," obtain imagery of the annual gala, contact Blair LaHaye at 727-808-0646. Visit myfairygodfathers.net to donate and to submit details on a deserving female in your area.

