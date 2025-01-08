"My Fairy Godfathers" Foundation launch new national podcast: 'Giving Back through Beauty'

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As we kick off 2025, NOW is the time for inspiration. "My Fairy Godfathers" Foundation, a 501©3 established in 2011 in Florida, has a mission to empower women through beauty. Not just through average makeovers though, these are experiences focused on beauty both inside and out for females that have fallen on hardship such as cancer, homelessness and abuse. Founders, Andrew Ashton and Steven Anderson are excited to finally bring this charity to others serving as hosts of their own podcast titled "Giving Back through Beauty." Officially launching today, listeners can tune in to hear this dynamic duo share how they channel their passion for beauty into helping others; coupled with a chemistry full of wit and banter that will move listeners to both laughter and tears.

New episodes of the podcast will be released regularly and can be found by visiting Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Podchaser and PlayerFM, among others. Every other episode will include a special guest including former Prom experience recipients who share their emotional encounter with Ashton and Anderson, what that meant to them and how that has played into who they are today. Listeners will also hear candidly from wig recipients who describe how the foundation assisted in their cancer journey and how their compassionate styling made them look/feel during that difficult period.

"We are super excited to jump into the world of podcasting in hopes of spreading our mission to more people. Our goal is to help as many females as possible find their most confident selves and we recognize the growing need for this today," says Co-founder, Andrew Ashton.

For more than a decade, these celebrity stylists have used their expertise and industry knowledge to help females enduring hardship. They believe everyone deserves a little sparkle, a boost of confidence and a whole lot of love. More than 5,000 females from all walks of life have received support with their generosity reaching nationwide. No matter what environment exists keeping them from success, "My Fairy Godfathers" Foundation provides them with the tools to help them shine as brightly on the outside as they do within. In addition to prom beauty experiences and scholarships for deserving students, Ashton and Anderson also support women battling cancer and provide everyday necessity/ beauty bags to female first responders, infusion center personnel and girls in need at more than 40 high schools.

Co-founder Steven Anderson comments, "We look forward to reaching a new audience and give back to even more through beauty. We believe every woman deserves to feel and look their best and that feeling can truly empower them to achieve more. We hope to inspire, educate and entertain listeners in each and every episode."

Just two+ months ago, Ashton and Anderson made the cross-country trip to two cancer centers in Los Angeles, Calif. providing patients with free custom wigs and styling sessions. More than 70 women varying in age received one in addition to beauty tips unique to those going through treatment and hair loss. Among them was Baywatch actress and alum, Nicole Eggert who was emotional while looking in the mirror and feeling like her old self in a wavy, blonde bob. "My Fairy Godfathers" will now begin planning for its third annual gala being held on September 13, 2025 in Tampa, FL. With nearly 850 attendees seen at the previous Fairytale Ball-style events, the power of giving back and philanthropy was evident. Monies raised directly fund the foundation's four programs and the varying beauty experiences. To learn more, submit details on a deserving female or donate to "My Fairy Godfathers" Foundation, visit myfairygodfathers.net. Media inquiries or podcast interviews can be directed to Blair LaHaye at [email protected] or 727-808-0646.

Check out the new 'Giving Back through Beauty' Podcast from "My Fairy Godfathers" Foundation here: https://myfairygodfathers.net/podcast.

