"My Fairy Godfathers" Foundation Makes Prom Dreams Come True Throughout Florida

TAMPA BAY, Fla., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than ever before, American families are finding it harder to afford Prom, with an astounding ~30% being unable to send their teen to this memorable high school event. This growing statistic is what drives celebrity stylists, Andrew Ashton and Steven Anderson who founded "My Fairy Godfathers" Foundation in Clearwater, Fla. Each year, they work with counselors at schools around Tampa Bay identifying female students who have overcome adversity and deserve a "Cinderella" moment.

"My Fairy Godfathers" Foundation Makes Prom Dreams Come True Once Again Post this Seen here are two of this year's high school recipients who received a free gown, shoes, jewelry and a day of beauty prior to their Prom Night, they were one of nearly 50 in the program. This gift of beauty or Prom night would not be possible for these high school students without the help of "My Fairy Godfathers" Foundation, headquartered in Florida. Everyone needs a fairy godfather! Be sure to tune in for fun & inspiration from podcast hosts and founders, Andrew & Steven of "My Fairy Godfathers" Foundation as they share their passion for 'Giving Back through Beauty.'

The mission of "My Fairy Godfathers" Foundation is to empower women through beauty. Founders, Andrew and Steven grant wishes by providing females with a day of retail fun selecting a gown, shoes, jewelry and shapewear prior to the special event. This is free of charge for all selected and as they depart their shopping spree, they are gifted a beauty bag packed with skincare, hygiene products, haircare and fragrances; to ensure they leave feeling as confident on the inside as they do on the outside. More than 20 schools surrounding Tampa Bay participated in this year's program.

"We are still celebrating the most successful season to date - We are truly overwhelmed by the courageous, strong and beautiful young women and the incredible volunteer support this year. We are so excited to build upon this momentum and look forward to more growth in 2027 and beyond," says Andrew Ashton, Co-Founder of "My Fairy Godfathers."

For more than a decade, this 501©3 has worked annually with schools around Florida and the U.S. to select females experiencing challenges beyond their control. Not only are they enduring hardship financially, mentally or physically, many are homeless or without parental support. However, these students demonstrate resilience, positivity and determination academically and among their peers. Ashton and Anderson surprise many of these students on campus, reminding them that they are not defined by their circumstances and deserve recognition and a little sparkle.

One of this year's recipients from Middleton High School, along with another classmate received even more empowerment by having their hair/makeup done day of by "My Fairy Godfathers" in addition to complimentary dinner and transportation for Prom night. Kourtney commented, "I felt seen and heard when they did my Prom Day look and it was as if I was the only one that mattered. It was so special."

Ashton and Anderson have balanced their award-winning hairstyling careers with helping others. From providing wigs for women fighting cancer, designing prom gowns for girls to awarding students in need with scholarships, the dynamic duo goes above and beyond to make females feel special, valued and as beautiful as they are strong. To date, more than 8,000 women across Florida and the U.S. have been touched by their philanthropic efforts and the goal is to use funding nationwide to help even more females of all ages, backgrounds and race. Over the last three years, the foundation has held two charitable galas drawing 400+ attendees to its Fairytale Ball-themed event with generous donations reaching nearly $750,000 to date. Ashton and Anderson also launched their own inspirational and entertaining podcast in late 2024 titled "Giving Back through Beauty," available on Apple, Spotify and other major podcast platforms. Visit https://myfairygodfathers.net/ to learn more about their mission, this year's gala or submit details on a deserving female in your area. Media inquiries may be directed to Blair LaHaye, [email protected] or 727-808-0646 .

SOURCE My Fairy Godfathers