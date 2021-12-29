MY FICTION TO OFFER STORYTELLERS EXPOSURE, EXPERTS & EDITORS

In a single location, My Fiction will feature a writer community complete with readers, tutorials, and resources, including master classes provided by USA Today and New York Times best-selling authors. Rachel van Dyken, Lauren Layne, Leigh James, Cecy Robson, Kilby Blades, Jade Lee, Lynn Rush and dozens more have already signed up as mentors to aspiring and new authors. All these mentor authors have achieved successful careers, Crazy Maple Studio's mobiles, Kiss, Chapters and Spotlight.

"All of our apps have one thing in common: outstanding stories. Crazy Maple Studio is committed to empowering the next generation of storytellers through resources, mentorship, and marketplaces," said Joey Jia, CEO of Crazy Maple Studio.

"With the full weight of Crazy Maple Studio behind them, My Fiction creators will reinvent the pathway to becoming a full-time writer and maximize their IP through a one-stop-shop of storytelling formats," he continued.

Active storytellers with approved originals can qualify for the added benefit of access to a Maple House Publishing editor who will provide feedback for story improvement and expose new voices to an amazing array of paid opportunities, in multiple formats, available through Maple House Publishing.

"It's a pipeline for opportunities," said Gabriela Cabezut, Product Director of My Fiction. "A single story can be published, serialized, made into an audiobook, a comic book, an interactive game by Crazy Maple Studio allowing the author to monetize each format and grow an expansive readership across all of these mediums,"

"Plus, they'll have access to Crazy Maple and Maple House Publishing editors! Never have storytellers had direct access to such paid opportunities, including personal feedback from Maple House Publishing editors, and classes with bestselling authors and professional editors in a single location," she explained further.

My Fiction joins Chapters Community, a narrative gaming publishing platform as part of Crazy Maple Studio's creative ecosystem reaching a 40M combined audience.

About Crazy Maple Studio

Based in the heart of Silicon Valley, Crazy Maple Studio is a global innovator in creating mobile serialized fiction and narrative gaming communities for storytellers, readers, listeners, and players. With more than 40 million global downloads, 1,200 authors, and translations into 13 languages, Crazy Maple Studio believes everyone has a story to tell and supports both independent and award-winning authors to their most ardent fans. Crazy Maple Studio apps blend animation, music, sound effects, and gamification for an immersive reading experience. Founded in 2017 with the launch of "choose your own narrative" app "Chapters Interactive Stories," followed by "Spotlight," Crazy Maple Studios continues to innovate in new genres such as romance, with "Kiss" and thriller app "Scream". "Chapters: Interactive Stories," "Kiss, "Spotlight," and "Scream" are all available in iOS and Android. More information: https://crazymaplestudios.com/

