My Friend Ben Podcast Series Explores How State PHP Programs Can Give Impaired Doctors Too Many Freedoms

PALM HARBOR, Fla., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new six-part podcast series alleges that state "physician health programs" (PHPs), designed to help impaired medical practitioners recover, can overprotect participants and their licenses to practice without doing enough to help ensure their sobriety.

That's among the conclusions of My Friend Ben, now available on five podcast platforms, developed by Tampa Bay area-based TellItWrite Publishing. The content leverages first-hand insight over more than 15 years in conjunction with in-depth interviews and research of the PHP concept and participant backgrounds.

A little-known program in Florida, the Professionals Resource Network, established in the 1980s, helped spawn similar PHPs nationwide. The My Friend Ben podcast questions whether such programs can go too far in protecting physician privacy and their licenses to practice while potentially putting patients and public safety at heightened risk.

