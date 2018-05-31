'My Friend Marilyn' Featuring Marilyn Monroe During Filming of 'Some Like It Hot': A Summer Reading List Must Have - Available Now

Lentz describes the novel as Bridesmaids meets Some Like It Hot, with a Melissa McCarthy-ish character who is having the time of her life, but with someone ending up dead.

"This is a classic fish-out-of-water story that is part Hollywood fantasy, part romance, part ghost story and wholly unforgettable," added Lentz. "Marilyn Monroe was seen by many, but known by few, and that mystique continues. Considering today's discussions about body-image and body-shaming, I wanted to explore what might have happened if an outwardly confident plus-size girl is befriended by the most beautiful woman on the planet—who, by the way, had major confidence and body-image issues."

My Friend Marilyn intertwines history and myth to tell a tale of acceptance, friendship and love. It's the first novel in Lentz's new Great American Destination Series which offers historical-fiction books set at locations readers can visit today.

About My Friend Marilyn

Imagine this: Penny Parker, a curvy dime-store cashier, longs for a best girlfriend. When she wins a contest, she gets one: Marilyn Monroe. She will be the on-set assistant to the iconic star for eight precious days during the filming of Some Like It Hot in 1958 at Hotel del Coronado near San Diego, Calif. Penny's black-and-white life turns Technicolor as she becomes part of Marilyn's world of smoldering secrets, sinister strangers and jaw-dropping bombshells.

The emotional whirlwind uncovers Penny's confusing attraction to childhood buddy, Frankie Holland. And in what could be a happily ever after moment, Hollywood's smartest dumb blonde steps in to play fairy godmother to her newfound—and unlikely—Cinderella.

Penny sneaks Marilyn out of the famed Hotel del Coronado and into the real world. With the help of old friends and new—and a ghost or two—Penny discovers there is a ruthless killer on the loose who has Marilyn in the crosshairs. Together, Penny and Marilyn discover how hearts can sometimes see what eyes cannot.

For more information about My Friend Marilyn, visit christopherlentz.org.

About Hotel del Coronado

Hotel del Coronado is an iconic destination at the Pacific's edge just minutes from downtown San Diego. The famed resort is currently celebrating 130 years of welcoming travelers to experience the Southern California coastal lifestyle at its best. To learn more, visit www.hoteldel.com.

About Christopher Lentz

Christopher Lentz is the acclaimed author of My Friend Marilyn (historical fiction, 2018) and The Blossom Trilogy (historical romance). His books are about hope, second chances, and outcasts overcoming obstacles. At their core, Lentz's stories are about how love changes everything.

Lentz made his mark as a corporate-marketing executive before becoming a full-time author. He has kissed the love of his life atop the Eiffel Tower, climbed the Great Wall of China, snorkeled the Great Barrier Reef, and earned a paycheck dressing up as Winnie the Pooh at Disneyland. He lives in a haunted Victorian house and firmly believes that hoarding is okay if the stuff is cool.

Lentz resides in Southern California with his wife and family. Follow him on Twitter @AuthorLentz and Facebook @christopher.lentz.author. For more information, visit christopherlentz.org.

