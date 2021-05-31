My Fruit Truck Sets for 2021 Tour

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- My Fruit Truck is a family-owned fresh fruit farm based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Each year, they organize tours to different cities and locations through the Midwest to deliver fresh fruits from their farms.

My Fruit Truck

This year, they are making a stop in Minnesota, and people can get fresh fruits including, but not restricted to nectarines, peaches, and cherries. The Fruit Truck has made rounds through states, including South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, Wyoming, Washington, Texas, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, etc. So, if you are in any of the appointed locations and have a penchant for fresh cherries or peaches, you can find out about My Fruit Truck Tour schedule and how you can be a part of their delivery for the year, making My Fruit Truck Reservation for yourself.

The organizers have a simple goal of getting fresh fruits from their orchards and to communal families. "...Until I grew up, got married, and had children of my own. Then I realized that having access to truly farm-fresh food was rare for any family," says the CEO, Irina Kleinsasser. "We are truly empowering consumers to demand fresh, higher-quality produce without the high costs typically found in the farm-to-table movement," said Mitchell Olson, The Fruit Truck marketing director. Hence, they hope to get to different parts of the country so that local families can get access to affordable, fresh, and flavorful organic products.

The way these tours work is: you will find where the Fruit Truck is stopping in the cities closest to you; go ahead to select that place as your pick-up location. After that, go ahead to reserve the fruits you'd like to have delivered to you. On the scheduled date, check the delivery points and welcome your fresh fruits. While some people may get to know too late, the owners of the business show consideration by having an extra truck that has the fruits, and you can get there to purchase your choicest fruits. However, to avoid issues such as insufficiency of the produce, making a reservation before the delivery date is safer and more considerate.

You can find out about their delivery to the most convenient locations for you, which will run between June 3 and July 25 in 2021. Note that the delivery will not run seamlessly within these dates; the dates contain three batches of delivery, and you only have to find out the one that favors you. Also, each of the delivery batches may be delivering different kinds of fresh fruits. By looking up My Fruit Truck Reservation, you will also get to see the prices of their produce by weight.

