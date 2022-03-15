My Future Consulting, Inc. Signs Recruitment Services Contract With Cooley LLP

Award Winning Search to Be Provided to an International Leader in Law

CHICAGO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- My Future Consulting, Inc. (MFC), an award-winning search and recruitment agency recently signed a services agreement partnership with Cooley LLP. Based in the greater Chicago area, MFC is noted for its leadership in fulfilling diversity talent request for the leading companies in the banking, financial services, law, technologies, and consumer package goods industries.

Cooley LLC

Cooley LLP, a worldwide law firm specializing in M&A transactions, tech, and life sciences IPO's along with litigation, regulatory and intellectual property issues, have an embedded philosophy of fostering diversity throughout its culture. In a recent affirmation of its underlying commitment to diversity hirings, and executive placements, Cooley LLP has implemented an updated Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Action Plan.

The Partnership between MFC and Cooley LLP is a concrete effort to fulfill the objectives of the Cooley LLP Action Plan. MFC is committed to delivering highly rated effective, diverse talent to fulfill the vital roles at Cooley LLP which will enable them to continue to maintain a legal leadership position on the global stage.

In announcing this strategic partnership with Cooley LLP to deliver top rated talent to fulfill their vital and leadership roles, Anthony Fletcher Sr., President of MFC stated, "We are extremely pleased and excited that Cooley LLP has expressed confidence in the MFC capabilities by entering into a Search and Recruitment partnership with our firm. As one of the most respected law firms in the world this vote of trust in MFC is rewarding. We look forward to utilizing our worldwide contacts to deliver the best talent available in the marketplace that also checks the Cooley LLP boxes to fulfill their commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in hiring, and placements."

About Cooley LLP: Founded in 1920 by Arthur Cooley and Louis Crowley in San Francisco, California, this International Law Firm is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. The Cooley LLP worldwide footprint includes 17 offices in the United States, Asia, and Europe. These offices support 1500 lawyers, 370 single-tier global partnerships, as well as an excess of 3000 employees. Cooley LLP has consistently been honored as a Fortune Best Company to work for, across a variety of categories. These include Best Workplaces for Women, Flexibility, Giving Back, and for Parents.

About My Future Consulting, Inc.: My Future Consulting Inc. (MFC) was founded by Anthony Fletcher, Sr. after an executive career with international Fortune 100 Companies. This multiple award-winning company, headquartered in Orland Park, IL, has a commitment to executing Search and Recruitment processes to fulfill vital roles for a variety of companies. Top international firms where MFC has placed multifaceted diverse talent includes Morgan Stanley, Raytheon, and Nationwide Insurance.

Media Contacts:

MFC Info & Media Requests

Anthony Fletcher, Sr.

708-428-6462

[email protected]

Cooley LLP

Thomas Freeman, Director of Communications

San Francisco, CA

+1 415 693 2077

[email protected]

SOURCE My Future Consulting, Inc.