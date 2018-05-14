My Game Solutions, Inc. expands its reach with new brand name "Sports Made Easy"

The company has made significant investments in product development to make its platform capable of multi-sport and multiple services within a single app. We have also rebranded our app as "Sports Made Easy" to better connect with our target market. To help lead the way, Neil Parthasarathy, President and CEO, brought in a highly experienced team to serve on the board of directors. Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan was recently appointed as an ambassador and advisory board member to help the company further expand in India and other Asian countries. Jeevan is a rising star in tennis and is currently ranked in the top 100 in the world for doubles.

Our rearchitected platform not only allows the ability to scale to different sports, it also allows us to provide various services within a sport, such as finding player, venue booking, lesson booking services along with stringing service for tennis, all in one integrated app. Currently our app supports tennis and golf for both player finding and venue booking. "With these improvements, we are very excited to announce that we are the first app to provide a holistic approach to all sporting needs for the entire family," says Chuck Piccirillo, CTO.

Proper education as to sports like tennis and golf, or a system where people can easily gain access to these sports is not prevalent in India. "With the launch of our app 'Sports Made Easy', I'm confident we will make sports more accessible and affordable to the public," says Nedunchezhiyan. One of the key reason to join forces with "Sports Made Easy" is to bring a sport like tennis, which is underpenetrated in India, into the spotlight and produce more quality players in the future.

"Our goal is to get more people playing the sports they love, in an easy and cost effective way anywhere in the world using our 'Sports Made Easy' app to match them with a player, venue, coach, stringing service or to book a tee time, all from their mobile device," says Jonathan Ziss and Ingrid Abram, advisory board members.

