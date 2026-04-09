My Gene Counsel Launches Precision Medicine Pilot at Pacific Cancer Care Leveraging N-Power Medicine's Point-of-Care Platform to Expand Access to Guideline-Based Genetic Testing

Innovative program uses digital tools to help oncology practices deliver personalized risk assessment and genetic testing to every eligible patient.

NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- My Gene Counsel today announced the launch of a new precision medicine pilot program at Pacific Cancer Care in Monterey, CA, leveraging N-Power Medicine's prospective, point-of-care platform to expand patient access to guideline-recommended genetic risk assessment and testing. The program uses digital technology and advanced analytics to help oncology practices seamlessly identify and support patients who may benefit from hereditary cancer testing.

Despite clear national guidelines recommending genetic risk assessment and testing for many cancer patients, studies show that a significant percentage of eligible individuals are never identified or offered testing. As a result, patients and their families miss important opportunities for risk management, targeted therapies, and earlier detection of future cancers. This pilot aims to close that gap by embedding an integrated, digital-first workflow directly into clinical care.

Through this pilot, My Gene Counsel's digital genetic counseling and patient education platform will work alongside N-Power Medicine's prospective, point-of-care platform, enabling Pacific Cancer Care to identify patients who meet the latest national guidelines for hereditary cancer risk assessment. Patients will complete a risk assessment and receive tailored educational resources digitally, streamlining the process for both clinicians and patients.

"Too many patients who qualify for hereditary cancer testing never receive it," said Ellen Matloff, CEO at My Gene Counsel. "This collaboration demonstrates how digital tools can help oncology practices systematically identify patients who meet national testing guidelines and provide them with the education and support they need to make informed decisions."

The collaboration enables genetic testing to seamlessly integrate into the practice's clinical workflow, reducing administrative burden while ensuring that genetic testing opportunities are not missed. By automating risk assessment and delivering personalized education, the program enables care teams to focus on treatment decisions while expanding access to precision medicine services.

"At N-Power Medicine, our mission is to help oncology practices unlock the full potential of precision medicine," said Michael Seiden, MD, CMO at N-Power Medicine. "Through our point-of-care platform and My Gene Counsel's digital genetic counseling tools, this pilot makes it possible to identify and support every patient who may benefit from hereditary cancer testing. This information can open doors for patients and their clinicians in terms of precision medicine and clinical trial options."

Pacific Cancer Care, a leading oncology practice serving patients across California's Central Coast, will serve as the pilot site. The program will evaluate how digital risk assessment and patient engagement tools can increase the identification of patients who meet national genetic testing guidelines and improve access to personalized care.

"Our goal is to ensure that every patient who may benefit from genetic insights has the opportunity to receive them," said M. Zach Koontz, MD, physician at Pacific Cancer Care. "This pilot brings together innovative technology and clinical expertise to make precision medicine more accessible for our patients."

If successful, the model will expand to additional oncology practices nationwide, helping make guideline-based genetic testing a standard part of cancer care.

About My Gene Counsel

My Gene Counsel is a digital health company that makes safe, universal risk assessment and genetic/biomarker testing possible. Our AI-enabled digital tools include genetic testing workflows with family history intake, guideline-concordant risk assessment, patient education and ongoing genetic result management solutions for health systems, laboratories, and precision medicine partners.

About N-Power Medicine

N-Power Medicine is leading a revolution in how oncology trials are designed and conducted. Through a next-generation network of community oncologists and proprietary infrastructure, N-Power delivers faster, smarter clinical trials powered by a first-of-its-kind always-on external control arm embedded in routine care. By enabling drug developers to move beyond traditional randomized clinical trials, N-Power dramatically accelerates drug development timelines, broadens access to clinical trials in the community, and brings transformative therapies to patients faster.

For more information about N-Power Medicine, visit npowermedicine.com.

About Pacific Cancer Care

Pacific Cancer Care is a leading community oncology practice in Monterey, California, dedicated to delivering advanced cancer treatment and personalized patient care to communities across the Central Coast.

Media Contact:

Lynn Harbor

My Gene Counsel

[email protected]

Mygenecounsel.com

SOURCE My Gene Counsel