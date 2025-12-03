My Green Condo Inc. Secures U.S. Patent for Blockchain-Powered "MGCOne" Platform, Redefining Community Association Management

HIGHTSTOWN, N.J., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- My Green Condo Inc. today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has officially granted U.S. Patent No. 12443952 for its next-generation community management and marketplace platform, MGCOne.

This patent validates the company's novel approach to solving a century-old design flaw in the community association industry: shifting control from service providers back to the associations themselves.

Developed by former Wall Street bankers and association board members, MGCOne addresses a fundamental imbalance in the property management ecosystem. Since the digitization of the industry, software has been designed primarily for management companies rather than the Condos, HOAs, and Co-ops that are the true customers. This structure has historically led to data loss, operational disruption, and continuity challenges whenever an association changes management firms.

"For over 100 years, associations have been the ultimate customer, yet technology has forced them to be dependent on intermediaries for their own data and records," said Ranjan Sivam, Head of Business Development and Co-Founder of My Green Condo Inc. "Securing this patent for MGCOne confirms that our association-centric model—powered by blockchain and AI—is the future. We are not just building software; we are restoring ownership and control to the communities."

The "Amazon" of Community Management Drawing inspiration from the Amazon marketplace model, MGCOne revolutionizes the industry by centralizing operations around the association. Utilizing blockchain technology, the platform positions itself as the immutable "System of Record," ensuring that each association retains full ownership of its data, policies, and operational history, regardless of who they hire to manage the property.

Key innovations include:

Association Autonomy: Associations own their records and ledgers on the blockchain, eliminating the need to migrate systems when switching management companies.

Associations own their records and ledgers on the blockchain, eliminating the need to migrate systems when switching management companies. The Marketplace Model: Management companies, vendors, and attorneys offer services via the MGCOne marketplace, allowing associations to grant or revoke access instantly.

Management companies, vendors, and attorneys offer services via the MGCOne marketplace, allowing associations to grant or revoke access instantly. AI-Driven Operations: Every association is assigned a dedicated AI agent that maintains financial ledgers, manages maintenance, and provides 24/7 resident support, significantly reducing operating costs.

Benefits Across the Ecosystem While MGCOne restores power to associations, it creates efficiencies for the entire industry. Management companies no longer need to maintain proprietary software or struggle with onboarding friction, allowing them to focus entirely on service quality.

Furthermore, accounting system providers can retain associations directly as customers. Similarly, vendors, attorneys, and auditors benefit from seamless workflows and retention of clients even during management transitions.

My Green Condo Inc. is currently collaborating with industry stakeholders to roll out this transformational shift, aiming to modernize community living through transparency and automation.

About My Green Condo Inc. My Green Condo Inc. is a technology innovator dedicated to transforming the community management industry through advanced automation, blockchain infrastructure, and AI-driven operational intelligence. Founded by former Wall Street bankers, the company's flagship platform, MGCOne, is the first patented, association-centered operating system that allows communities to fully control their technology and continuity.

For more information, visit www.mygreencondo.net.

SOURCE My Green Condo Inc