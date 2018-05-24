My Green Lab ACT Label Awarded for Leadership in Sustainable Purchasing

My Green Lab's ACT label is designed to provide critical information on the environmental impact of laboratory products. By emphasizing accountability, consistency, and transparency (ACT) around manufacturing, energy and water use, packaging, and end-of-life, the ACT label makes it easy to choose safe, sustainable products for research laboratories. ACT-labeled products are independently audited by Sustainability Made Simple and verified by My Green Lab.

Alongside My Green Lab, seven other organizations and two individuals were selected by a panel of industry-leading judges to receive an SPLC leadership award. Each winner employed a wide range of sustainable purchasing strategies and documented the resulting environmental, social, and/or economic benefits in a case study.

"The winners of these Awards have each demonstrated their commitment to leadership in sustainable purchasing," says SPLC CEO Sam Hummel. "Collectively, they focus the powerful purchasing influence of organizations — in public and private sectors alike — to advance a socially just, ecologically robust, and economically prosperous future. The winners of SPLC's Leadership Awards exemplify, encourage, and support a constructive cycle of innovation that will define the global marketplace of tomorrow."

SPLC works to simplify and standardize sustainable purchasing efforts by large organizations. They have more than 180 members representing over $200 billion collectively in purchasing power. "It is an honor to be recognized by SPLC for our work," explains Allison Paradise, executive director of My Green Lab. "This award affirms the power and potential of the ACT label to transform procurement in the life sciences."

The ACT program has been adopted by industry leaders. Eppendorf, MilliporeSigma, Priorclave, and Thermo Fisher Scientific have begun labeling their products in an effort to increase transparency and assist their customers in making smart choices about their purchases. Nearly 100 life science products have received an ACT label since the program began in the fall of 2017.

More information on the ACT label program can be found at act.mygreenlab.org. My Green Lab is a 501c3 non-profit dedicated to building a culture of sustainability through science. The organization is widely recognized as a leader in developing nationally-recognized standards for laboratories.

