My Green Mattress Announces Labor Day Sale, Offering 15% Off Sitewide

Family-owned organic mattress company Offers Major Labor Day Sale from August 14 through September 8, 2026

LA GRANGE, Ill., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- My Green Mattress, a family-owned company that handcrafts GOTS- and GOLS-certified organic mattresses, announced its Labor Day Sale offering 15% off sitewide from August 14 through September 8, 2026.

The sale applies across My Green Mattress's full product line, including its luxury Natural Escape and best-selling Kiwi organic mattress for adults, the Pure Eco Organic Kids Mattress, the Emily Organic Crib Mattress, as well as the company's organic bedding and accessories.

Celebrate My Green Mattress' Labor Day Sale

My Green Mattress was founded by Tim and Cindy Masters after their daughter Emily struggled with allergies and eczema as a baby. This led Tim, an experienced mattress maker, to develop a healthier organic crib mattress that she could sleep on. That effort grew into My Green Mattress, which today helps thousands of Americans get a better sleep, with its handcrafted organic mattresses for adults, children, and babies.

All My Green Mattress products are made without flame retardants or added VOCs, and the company holds rigorous GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) and GOLS (Global Organic Latex Standard) certifications for its factory, along with GreenGuard Gold and MADESAFE® certifications. Every mattress comes with a 365-night sleep trial and a 20-year warranty.

Sale Details:

Start Date: August 14, 2026

August 14, 2026 End Date: September 8, 2026

September 8, 2026 Offer: 15% off all products

Customers can shop the sale at mygreenmattress.com - discount is automatically applied at checkout.

About My Green Mattress

My Green Mattress is a family-owned mattress manufacturer based out of La Grange, IL, that believes that all families should have access to safe and non-toxic mattresses to support healthier and deeper sleep. Their product comes backed by a 20-year warranty, the most rigorous organic certifications, as well as a 365-night sleep trial.

SOURCE My Green Mattress