My Green Mattress Receives Good Housekeeping's 2020 Parenting Award

"As a father of five who started an organic mattress business to bring healthy sleep solutions to families, I am honored to have our children's bed receive this incredible award," says owner and mattress craftsman, Tim Masters. "Now more than ever, children need a good night's rest, and I am so pleased that Good Housekeeping is shining a spotlight on sustainable and natural options."

The Kiwi mattress was recognized by Good Housekeeping for its comfort, support and sustainability features, which make it a perfect choice for kids – whether it's their first real bed or just time for an update. On top of that, the price is lower than other organic mattresses, which are typically marketed towards adults.

It also features a pocketed coil innerspring and non-toxic, hypoallergenic materials including GOTS-certified organic cotton, GOTS-certified organic wool, and GOLS-certified organic Dunlop latex. The Kiwi is made without any harsh chemicals or petroleum-based foam giving parents a smart choice for a mattress made of natural materials. The GOTS- certified organic wool makes the bed naturally flame retardant.

The Kiwi is available in a kid-friendly 9.5 inch height with an affordable price point of $639. My Green Mattress also offers the Kiwi in an 8-inch specialty size for bunk beds. Each mattress comes with a risk-free 120-Night Sleep Trial and a 20-year warranty. The company offers an additional $50 discount to military, veterans, and first responders.

The award was announced at GH's second annual We Are Family Parenting Summit. Good Housekeeping's team of experts — i.e. scientists, engineers, editors and more — vetted each product on criteria around innovation, problem-solving capabilities and value, then evaluated the top contenders in person. These winners include hot new innovations that have just hit the market, plus tried and true products that have stood the test of time.

For a list of all winners, please visit goodhousekeeping.com/parenting2020 .

About My Green Mattress:

In 2007, Quality Sleep Shop's owner, Tim Masters, launched an all-natural, organic line of mattresses called My Green Mattress when his daughter Emily was diagnosed with eczema and allergies. Masters created a hypoallergenic crib mattress made with organic materials for her, and soon after he developed MyGreenMattress.com where customers across the country can purchase safe, healthy and affordable mattresses and sleep accessories for the entire family from nursery to master bedroom. For a virtual tour of the factory and for additional information, please visit http://mygreenmattress.com.

