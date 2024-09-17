MY GYM AND SKECHERS LAUNCH SKECHERS KIDS MONTH

The September event is offering young families fun activities and giveaways featuring the footwear brand's Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins® collection for kids

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- My Gym, the premier destination for children's fitness, has partnered with Skechers to offer families the brands' first-ever Skechers Kids Month. Taking place now until the end of September, this exciting Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins event offers fun-filled activities, seamless footwear solutions for parents, and engaging brand interactions across My Gym locations in North America.

Skechers Kids Month at My Gym: A Thrilling Experience for Families

Throughout this month, My Gym locations will be transformed with Skechers-themed activations designed to surprise and delight parents and kids. From custom in-gym experiences to interactive social media campaigns, families will enjoy a variety of activities featuring Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, including:

Enter-to-win giveaways and exciting prizes

and exciting prizes Exclusive digital coupons and custom designs of shoe coloring pages

and custom designs of shoe coloring pages Curriculum integration with My Gym's renowned programming

with My Gym's renowned programming Social media and newsletter promotions to keep the fun going

to keep the fun going Wall branding and immersive experiences throughout the gym

Meeting the Needs of Families

The partnership addresses a common pain point experienced by families attending My Gym classes: the challenge of managing excited kids during shoe changes before and after class. Designed to make the process of getting in and out of the gym hassle-free, Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins provides an easy, efficient solution—simplifying life for parents while their children enjoy My Gym's fun and engaging programs.

"This collaboration is a win-win for both brands," said Cameron Bunce, Executive VP of Strategic Partnerships at My Gym. "Skechers Kids Month not only enhances the experience for families visiting our gyms, but also introduces parents to a trusted footwear solution that aligns with their needs."

"Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins has been magical for children—enabling them to quickly slip in on their own, hands-free," added Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. "And with more new styles now available, it's the perfect time to share this convenient technology at My Gym centers."

Expected Impact

Skechers Kids Month aims to strengthen connections with young families by offering a relevant, engaging experience. The partnership is expected to boost brand awareness, attract new customers, and create high-impact direct connections with parents and children.

About My Gym

My Gym is a children's fitness center offering a variety of fun and engaging programs designed to promote physical development in young kids. With over 600 locations worldwide, My Gym has been a leader in children's fitness for over 40 years.

About Skechers U.S.A., Inc.

Skechers (NYSE:SKX), The Comfort Technology Company® based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company's collections are available in 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through skechers.com and approximately 5,200 Skechers retail stores. A Fortune 500® company, Skechers manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

